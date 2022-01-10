A medical staffer takes a nasal swab for a COVID-19 rapid test in Rome, on Dec. 30, 2021.Andrew Medichini/The Associated Press

At a small coffee shop in central Rome on Monday morning, the door was wide open and the few patrons who chose to drink cappuccino indoors to escape the cold had to show the masked baristas proof of vaccination for the first time.

The new Italian restrictions came into place after the government made vaccination passes – not just a negative COVID-19 test – mandatory to use public transportation and gain access to public spots such as gyms, hotels, restaurants and bars. Last week, the government also required anyone over 50 to become fully vaccinated, making Italy one of only three European Union countries to mandate vaccines for an entire age group.

Is mandatory COVID-19 vaccination coming to Canada? A look at each province and territory’s restrictions and vaccine mandate policies

Italy’s compulsory vaccine mandate came as infection rates set records virtually every day since the Omicron variant began to sweep through the country in December. Italy is hoping that compulsory vaccines will protect the economy and take some pressure off the hospitals. Health minister Roberto Speranza said that two-thirds of patients in ICUs are unvaccinated.

But it’s far from certain that other EU countries will push through vaccine mandates even if many of them, such as France, are using tight restrictions to make life for the unvaccinated more difficult every month. Several European cities have been hit with large anti-vaccine protests, right-wing parties are largely opposed to compulsory vaccines and enforcement questions abound.

Still, the idea of compulsory vaccines is no longer taboo and many government leaders support them, even if some of them have yet to confront the “refuseniks” head on.

“I sense that we are seeing a change in views on vaccine mandates, as more people, and politicians, appreciate the consequences for society of significant numbers remaining unvaccinated,” Martin McKee, professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said in an interview. “Of course, there is much more to be done to encourage vaccinations, short of mandates, but there is growing evidence that they do work and those who are determined to hold out are a small minority.”

According to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, almost 71 per cent of the eligible EU population is fully vaccinated and one in three has received a booster shot. The goal is to vaccinate everyone who is eligible while Omicron infections remain stubbornly high, putting strain on all public services as many doctors, ambulance drivers, police and civil servants become symptomatic.

Italy has been at the forefront of the campaign. Before it announced the compulsory vaccines for those over 50, it had required all teachers and health workers to be vaccinated and all other employees, both public and private, to be jabbed or test negative to enter the workplace. “These rules aim to keep hospitals functioning well and schools and business activities open,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said last week.

The two other EU countries that will soon require jabs for entire age groups, not just certain professions such as medics, are Greece and Austria.

Greece announced in late November that it would make vaccines compulsory from Jan. 16 for anyone aged 60 and over. The country had already banned the unvaccinated from indoor public spaces such as restaurants, cinemas and museums.

Austria plans to go a big step further than Italy and Greece. On Feb. 1, vaccinations for anyone over 14 are to become mandatory, though some politicians think the date will slip.

France is not requiring vaccines for certain age groups, just certain professions. But last week, French MPs passed a bill that will require proof of vaccination for adults to access public places such as restaurants and theatres. Voting on the bill was stalled for a few days after French President Emmanuel Macron triggered a political firestorm when he said he wanted to “piss off” the unvaccinated by making their lives unbearably complicated.

Other EU countries are talking about vaccine mandates but some of them are delaying the move because of political and popular resistance. Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, predicted in November that the country would have a general vaccine mandate by February or March. His goal now seems impossible, with some members of his ruling coalition opposed to any mandate. A few recent demonstrations in Germany against compulsory vaccines have turned violent.

There is also a feeling among some German politicians and politicians elsewhere in the EU that the vaccine mandates would come too late to stop, or even slow, the Omicron onslaught. Some big countries, such as Italy and France, have reported more than 150,000 cases a day and more than 250,000 on a few days (the French daily record was 332,000, achieved one day last week). Italy on Monday reopened its schools after the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, triggering predictions of an even bigger Omicron infection wave in the coming weeks.

German health minister Karl Lauterbach appears to be changing his stance on compulsory vaccines. As Omicron was taking off in Germany, he said a vaccine mandate would not stop the Omicron surge. But on Sunday, as the cases and fatalities continued to rise, he told the German newspaper Die Welt that gaining immunity through infection was not the solution.

“We need a vaccine mandate,” he said. “Otherwise Omicron is a dirty vaccination through the back door.” He added that “many people would become seriously ill with often permanent damage” if Omicron were left unchecked.