Members of the Democratic Republic of Congo's armed forces, the FARDC, fire rockets at members of the M23 rebel group on Aug. 16 in North Kivu province, near the Congolese borders with Rwanda and Uganda.Photography by Goran Tomasevic/The Globe and Mail

A world-famous park in eastern Congo, one of the last remaining homes of the endangered mountain gorilla, now faces a new threat: deadly attacks by a Rwandan-backed militia group that has inflicted devastation across the region.

An artillery attack on Tuesday, reportedly from positions held by the M23 militia, killed and injured an unknown number of civilians in Virunga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site that shelters a vast wildlife population and two of Africa’s most active volcanoes. The attack also damaged a hydropower plant and forced the evacuation of nearby park staff.

Virunga is at the heart of an expanding war zone in the Democratic Republic of the Congo where M23 has killed scores of people and driven tens of thousands from their homes, triggering a refugee exodus and worsening instability in a Central African region that is already one of the world’s most volatile places.

There is growing evidence, including from United Nations experts, that Rwanda is supporting the M23 insurgency by sending troops and heavy weaponry across the border into eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

A leaked report by UN experts contains seven pages of detailed documentation of Rwandan military support for M23 activities, including evidence from aerial photos, videos, drone footage, seized equipment, arrested fighters and dozens of interviews with witnesses.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a visit to DRC and Rwanda last week, said the United States is “very concerned by credible reports that Rwanda has provided support to M23.”

Analysts say the Rwandan military interference in eastern DRC is threatening to prolong the instability of one of Africa’s biggest and most strategically important countries, the source of vast mineral wealth and the site of frequent wars that have caused millions of deaths since the 1990s.

The Rwandan support for the M23 insurgency has infuriated the Congolese government. “Our country is the victim of cowardly and barbaric aggression by its neighbour Rwanda,” DRC President Felix Tshisekedi told a summit of Southern African leaders on Wednesday.

Human Rights Watch, in a report last month, said M23 fighters have deliberately killed at least 30 civilians in areas under their control since mid-June. In one massacre alone, on June 21 in Ruvumu village, M23 fighters shot and killed at least 20 civilians after accusing them of informing the Congolese army about the militia’s positions, the report said.

It also described “indiscriminate shelling” by M23 forces that led to further civilian casualties. It said the insurgents are using the same “brutal tactics” they used a decade ago when they captured Goma, the biggest city in eastern DRC. Those tactics in 2012 included war crimes, but their leaders were never prosecuted because Rwanda and Uganda shielded them, Human Rights Watch said.

People displaced by the fighting with M23 walk on the road between the Congolese towns of Rutshuru and Bunagana. Farther south lies Goma, a city that M23 captured a decade ago.

FARDC soldiers detain suspects on the Rutshuru-Bunagana road and fire an anti-aircraft gun at M23. Congolese forces last defeated M23 in 2013, and analysts say its recent revival is part of a strategy by Rwanda to destabilize its larger neighbour state.

M23, also known as the March 23 Movement, grew out of an earlier armed group in eastern Congo that had signed a peace treaty on March 23, 2009. It later complained that the government had failed to fulfill the treaty.

After seizing Goma and causing havoc in the region, M23 was eventually defeated in 2013. When it was revived last October, much of its activity was in and around Virunga National Park, which occupies a key swath of territory near the Rwandan border.

Last November, about 100 heavily armed men – believed to be M23 fighters – attacked a patrol post and killed a Virunga park conservation ranger, park officials said. The rangers are struggling to protect the endangered mountain gorilla, of which only about 1,000 remain in the world, with a third of them living in the dense high-altitude forests of Virunga’s volcanic slopes.

In their leaked report last month, marked “confidential update,” the UN experts said M23 had “significantly expanded the area under its control” with attacks that are increasingly stronger and more frequent.

The UN report said M23 has been able to “sustain intense fighting on several fronts at a time and for several weeks, indicating a higher degree of organization, improved tactics, active recruitment, troop surge and substantial resupply of military equipment.”

The Rwandan military involvement was so blatant that, in one incident documented by the UN experts, 14 separate eyewitnesses identified a contingent of 900 to 1,000 Rwandan soldiers that crossed the border into the DRC through at least four entry points on May 24 and occupied positions for several days.

Stephanie Wolters, a Congo expert at the South African Institute of International Affairs, said the M23 resurgence is linked to the geopolitics of the region. “Rwanda wants to continue to assert itself as the most important player in the region,” she told The Globe and Mail in an interview.

“The key issues have to do with Rwanda’s disrespect for Congolese borders and its continued desire to have a strong military presence in eastern DRC. Rwanda is interfering again to destabilize eastern DRC, and this is a pattern we’ve seen again and again.”

Last month, a powerful U.S. senator announced that he will block all U.S. security assistance to Rwanda because of its support for M23. Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee, said Rwanda was fomenting “rebellion and violence” by using a “proxy militia” to kill civilians and UN peacekeepers.

But the international community needs to apply stronger pressure on Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Ms. Wolters said. “As long as Kagame feels there’s no cost to him being involved in eastern Congo, he will continue to do that,” she said.

“Do we want to keep Congo in a constant cycle of instability? It’s a country with six million internally displaced people. Every single humanitarian crisis takes away resources from any kind of development effort in Congo and the wider region.”

People on the Rutshuru-Bunagana road continue their march to safety.





