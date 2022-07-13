Britain's outgoing Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on July 13 in London.Carl Court/Getty Images

A junior cabinet minister with a low public profile has emerged as a major contender to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of Britain’s Conservative Party and become the country’s next prime minister.

Penny Mordaunt, a junior trade minister, came second in the first round of balloting among Conservative MPs Wednesday and has been building momentum ever since she announced her candidacy Sunday.

Ms. Mordaunt claimed 67 votes, just behind former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, with 88.

A total of eight candidates entered the leadership race, and two were eliminated after Wednesday’s ballot: former health secretary Jeremy Hunt and Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi. The MPs will vote again Thursday and will keep voting over the next few days until the field is down to two finalists. Party members will then choose the winner in a national ballot, with the result announced Sept. 5.

Mr. Sunak, 42, has been considered the clear favourite among MPs to claim one of the final two places. Ms. Mordaunt, 49, is now positioned to take the second spot, and polls show she is far more popular among party members.

A survey of 876 members released Wednesday by YouGov showed Ms. Mordaunt leading all candidates with 27-per-cent support. That was well ahead of Mr. Sunak, who was favoured by 13 per cent of those surveyed. Ms. Mordaunt also topped a survey by ConservativeHome, a Tory news website, which put Mr. Sunak third. Oddsmakers at betting firm William Hill have given her a 4-to-6 shot at winning the leadership, or a 60-per-cent chance. Mr. Sunak’s odds were 10-to-3, or 23 per cent.

Although she has held several cabinet posts since entering Parliament in 2010, including briefly serving as Defence Secretary, Ms. Mordaunt is hardly a household name. Her claim to fame is a 2014 appearance on the reality TV show Splash!, which featured celebrities learning how to dive.

She grew up in Portsmouth, where her father served in the Navy. Her mother died of breast cancer when Ms. Mordaunt was a teenager, and she had to care for her father after he was diagnosed with cancer around the same time. She paid her way through the University of Reading by working as a magician’s assistant, a job that regularly required her to be sawn in half. After graduating with a degree in philosophy, she held several public relations jobs before winning the seat for Portsmouth.

Her military background – she is a member of the Royal Naval Reserve – and strong support for Brexit have endeared her to party members. But she also caused some Tory angst last year after backing transgender rights. “Trans men are men and trans women are women,” she told the House of Commons.

Her leadership rivals have resurfaced those comments to demonstrate that Ms. Mordaunt is too “woke” to lead the party. In response, she sought to clarify her position this week.

“Some people born male and who have been through the gender recognition process are also legally female. That DOES NOT mean they are biological women, like me,” she wrote on Twitter.

In a campaign speech Wednesday before the vote took place, Ms. Mordaunt vowed to streamline government and end Mr. Johnson’s hands-off management style. “We need to do some serious machinery of government changes,” she said.

Paul Goodman, who writes for ConservativeHome, said in a recent column that Ms. Mordaunt has made a strong pitch to party members. “In proclaiming that ‘our leadership needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship,’ Mordaunt was sending a message to the voters who at this stage matter most in this contest: the men and women of the Conservative Parliamentary Party,” he wrote. The message “is: your present leader has ignored you. Your talents have been overlooked. I will look after you, and change the culture.”

However, Mr. Goodman said Ms. Mordaunt remained “a bit of an enigma.”

“She has an outgoing naval persona, but seems to me a very private person,” he wrote. “She appears to be a kind of populist, but takes some decidedly unpopulist positions, such as on trans.”

For now Ms. Mordaunt appears to be in the best position to overtake Mr. Sunak. If that happens, she would become Britain’s third female prime minister, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, also Conservatives.

Just before the voting took place Wednesday, Mr. Johnson gave some farewell comments to MPs. It was his first appearance in the House of Commons since he announced he was stepping down as party leader last Thursday, after dozens of cabinet ministers and senior Conservatives resigned their posts and called on him to quit.

“It is perfectly true that I leave not at a time of my choosing, it is absolutely true,” Mr. Johnson said. But “I will be leaving with my head held high.”

