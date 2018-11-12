Contradictory signals on free trade with China reflect complications for Canada

Days after the federal government said Canada was focused on making “sector by sector” trade deals with China, another federal delegation has come to Beijing to say Ottawa still hopes for a sweeping comprehensive free-trade agreement.

And while Canada will seek to promote trade in key sectors — including agri-food, energy, tourism and education — those discussions may not lead to any sort of formal agreement at all, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in an interview Monday.

It’s best “not to think about it as deals but as progress. And so we’re thinking about progress in various sectors,” Mr. Morneau said. He pointed to the 145,000 Chinese students now in Canada. “So we’ve made enormous progress, and don’t necessarily need some specific agreement in order to continue progress.”

His comments contrast with those made on Friday by Treasury Board President Scott Brison, who told The Globe and Mail that “sector by sector deals represent a real opportunity for us” in China, saying “the best way forward at this time is to focus on the art of the possible.”

John McCallum, Canada’s ambassador to China, similarly said last week that going “sector by sector” would allow Canada to complete agreements that could contribute toward a broader free-trade deal. He made the comments in an interview with China’s Caixin Media.

Mr. Morneau’s differing message on Monday reflects ongoing debate over the best way for Canada to approach trade with China, and the myriad complications it must navigate.

It’s not clear that an individual sectoral deal, for example, could be used to lower tariffs — typically a key goal for trade talks — without falling afoul of World Trade Organizations rules.

At the same time, a comprehensive agreement risks triggering U.S. anger, and a provision in the new U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA, that would allow signatories to exit the deal if one country enters into a free-trade deal with a “non-market economy,” like China.

But failing to negotiate a comprehensive deal stands to anger China, which is seeking its first such agreement with a G7 nation. Canada, however, has so far been unable to even begin formal negotiations on such an agreement, which could take a decade to complete.

Beijing and Ottawa agreed in 2016 to begin exploratory talks, but progress has been stymied in part by China’s unhappiness over Canadian demands for labour, environment and gender provisions in a trade pact. Global Affairs Canada lists four face-to-face exploratory meetings that took place in 2017, but none in 2018.

Mr. Morneau and International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr met on Monday with Chinese State Councillor Wang Yong as part of an inaugural financial and economic dialogue between the two countries. They discussed a desire to continue exploratory talks, Mr. Morneau said.

But no date has been set.

“Our view is that it’s important not to see trade as an event. It’s a continuing goal of expanding trade between our countries,” he said.

The federal government believes that “in the long-term, a comprehensive trade agreement is the right objective,” he said. But “our sense is that we can make real progress on sectors where we’re already seeing really important advantages for both countries.”

Mr. Carr also rejected the idea that the USMCA binds Canada’s hands on China. “We believe that Canada is free to have trade negotiations with any country it wants to,” he said.

Among the plans under way is what Mr. McCallum called a “good FDI project list,” to encourage Chinese foreign direct investment in areas of the Canadian economy not considered a threat to national security. “It will clarify the scope of sectors in which the Canadian government encourages Chinese enterprises to invest,” Mr. McCallum told Caixin.

Critics, however, say only a comprehensive trade agreement provides a sufficiently broad negotiation to manage the very different demands between the two countries — such as Canada’s bid to knock down Chinese tariffs, and China’s desire to prise access to Canada for its state-owned firms.

”We can make progress on a sectoral approach, but it’s no substitute in the long-term for a trade agreement,” said Brian Innes, president of the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance. China’s average tariff on Canadian agricultural goods is 15.1 per cent. It’s unlikely a single-sector deal could alter that, since WTO rules dictate that only agreements which cover “substantially all trade” can eliminate tariffs.

The corporate sector bears its own responsibility for increasing trade, added Goldy Hyder, president of the Business Council of Canada.

“In many ways I think the onus reverts to business — both Canadian business and Chinese business — to move forward and execute,” he said. “They don’t need trade deals to make that happen.”

Still, he welcomed the idea of making smaller initial deals while also building to something larger. He dismissed fears that such an approach could prove a distraction from bigger objectives.

“It’s like suggesting that dating couldn’t lead to marriage,” he said. “You know what? I suggest you date for a while and then get married.”