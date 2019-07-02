The convoluted process of picking the EU’s top jobs reflects the union’s political fragmentation

For anyone who thinks the European Union is in trouble, that it is a noble idea now reaching its expiry date, the allocation of the EU’s top jobs can only come as an “I told you so” moment. The process has been in shambles, riven by infighting and power plays and, so far, producing no compromise that can be sold as a win.

As the talks dragged on everyone seemed pissed off, including French president Emmanuel Macron. His own solution to the mess, concocted with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, died a quick death.

“Our credibility is profoundly tainted with these meetings that are too long and lead to nothing,” he said on Monday after overnight negotiations in Brussels that went nowhere. “We give an image of Europe that isn’t serious. We cannot hold talks with world leaders, in an ever more violent world, and be a club that meets at 28 [EU members] without ever deciding anything.”

Every five years, after the EU elections, which were held in May, the EU goes through the convoluted process of picking the leaders of its most powerful institutions. The Big Five positions are president of the European Commission (the EU’s executive arm, now held by Luxembourg’s Jean-Claude Juncker); president of the European Parliament (the only directly elected EU institution); president of the European Council (made up of the leaders of the EU’s 28 member states – 27 after Brexit); president of the European Central Bank; and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (the EU’s foreign minister).

This is not an exercise in democracy – EU citizens have no vote on the appointments. It is an exercise in back-door deals, politely known as “compromise.” Since the beginning of the EU’s time, the negotiations have never been easy, but this year’s edition is proving particularly strained. The fraught talks, which actually began at European Council summit on June 21, in good part reflect the fragmented, almost warring state of the EU.

The EU parliamentary elections broke the old power balance between the centre-right and the centre-left political blocs, who dominated the legislature since elections were first held in 1979.

The rising stars in the spring elections were the populist-nationalists, the Greens and the liberals, leaving no group with a majority. The illiberal democracies in the east, like Hungary, have no interest in seeing pro-Europe, pro-migrant, free-trading liberals take the top posts. Populist, Euroskeptic Italy has no interest in seeing the traditional German-French axis divvy up the spoils, as it has almost always done. The centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), which remains the single biggest group in parliament, can’t seem to accept that it’s a waning force and still insists in having an outsized say in picking the winners. And so on.

EU outsiders – and a huge portion of EU citizens themselves – have trouble understanding the job allocation show, which only ramps up the suspicions that the EU is a dysfunctional mess. Ask anyone to explain the difference between the EU Commission, Council and Parliament and how they are involved in the job-picking process and you will get a blank stare. It’s hard to tell who is actually in charge of what in the EU.

But here goes, in vastly simplified form. The Council selects the candidates for the top jobs – the most powerful one being president of the EU Commission – after which the winners are approved by Parliament. But since 2014, Parliament has insisted that the Council pick the candidate for Commission chief from the parliamentary group with the most seats, in this case the EPP. Nice, vaguely-democratic idea, but this time around, the EPP probably won’t get its way even though Ms. Merkel’s own centre-right Christian Democrats are part of the party. Yes, it’s complicated.

The whole convoluted process reinforces the Euroskeptic populist view that the EU is run by unelected elites, typically of the French and German variety, who don’t recognize that Europe’s political tectonic plates are shifting rather rapidly. The Brexiteers, of course, hold up the bedlam in Brussels as evidence that the Britain is better off without the EU.

By Tuesday evening in Europe, the logjam has yet to be broken, though the crisis could end at any time. After three days of talks, sheer weariness and frustration could force compromise agreement, producing surprise names – that is, names who are disliked by the fewest power brokers.

The latest near-agreement saw Ms. Merkel and Mr. Macron support Frans Timmermans, a Dutch social democrat, for Commission president. Normally, Ms. Merkel would have endorsed a conservative from Parliament’s EPP bloc, but she appears to have supported Mr. Timmermans out of respect for Mr. Macron – another indication that her role as Europe’s most powerful politician is coming to an end. But many EU leaders, especially those from eastern Europe, objected to Mr. Timmermans and his liberal values and he appears to have been given the bum’s rush out the door.

The top jobs will be filled, because they have to be. But the whole gory process will leave many Europeans with the feeling that there has to be a better way to run the EU, one that comes with more democracy and transparency and less backroom horse-trading.

