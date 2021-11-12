Oxfam campaigners dressed in the roles of 'ineffective fire-fighting world leaders' pose for a photo during a press opportunity near the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.Scott Heppell/The Associated Press

Delegates to the COP26 climate summit have revised a draft agreement to cut carbon emissions and watered down a pledge to phase out coal and subsidies for fossil fuels.

The new draft was released Friday morning and delegates will now debate further modifications. The conference is supposed to end at 6 p.m. local time on Friday but talks are expected to extend into the weekend.

An early draft of the deal proposed by the host country Britain on Thursday called for nations to “accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels.” The new version says countries should accelerate the transition toward low-emission energy systems and phase out “unabated coal power” and “inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels.”

Specific mention of coal and fossil fuels has never been part of a COP agreement and British officials had conceded that the language was likely to face opposition from countries such as Australia and Saudi Arabia. However, officials will view even the milder language as something of a victory.

But Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, said the text was far too weak. “Right now, the fingerprints of fossil fuel interests are still on the text and this is not the breakthrough deal that people hoped for in Glasgow,” she said Friday. “The key line on phasing out coal and fossil fuel subsidies has been critically weakened, but it’s still there and needs to be strengthened again before this summit closes.”

Ms. Morgan also noted that the next text also went from “urging” countries to strengthen their 2030 emissions targets to merely “requesting” they do so by 2022.

Bob Ward, of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change at the London School of Economics, said the section on coal and fossil fuel was still significant. “The call for countries to phase out unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies is very important and historic,” he said. “Unabated coal power releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and all subsidies for fossil fuels are inefficient.”

Analysts said the new draft agreement also strengthened the section relating to financial support for developing nations to help them meet climate goals. That includes measures to deal with so called “loss and damage,” which involves reparation for the harm global warming has already had on many developing countries.

Reparations for climate change have been a controversial topic for years at United Nations summits and developed countries have generally resisted including mention of the issue in final COP agreements. However, developing nations have been ratcheting up pressure at COP26 to go further on the issue and to set up a loss and damage fund to cover the costs of climate change.

The new draft didn’t mention a new fund but it did add more wording on establishing technical procedures “for the implementation of relevant approaches to avert, minimize, and address loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change in developing countries.”

“That’s the start of a breakthrough in the demands of vulnerable countries,” said Yamide Dagnet, director of climate negotiations at the World Resources Institute.

The new text also noted “with deep regret” that wealthy countries had yet to meet a target set in 2009 to provide US$100-billion to help developing nations take action to mitigate climate change. The goal was supposed to have been met by 2020 but it now appears unlikely to be reached until 2023. The new draft goes further than the initial draft and urges rich countries to “significantly increase support for developing country parties, beyond US$100-billion per year.”

