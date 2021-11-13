John Kerry, centre, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate walks with, from left, Brazil's Minister of the Environment Joaquim Alvaro Pereira Leite, European Commissioner for European Green Deal Frans Timmermans and China's Special Envoy for Climate Change and Chief Negotiator Xie Zhenhua before the closing plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 13, 2021.Alastair Grant/The Associated Press

The COP26 climate summit has ended with nearly 200 countries endorsing an agreement to cut carbon emissions, scale back the use of coal and fossil fuels and provide more support to developing nations to help them adapt to global warming.

The agreement, called the Glasgow Climate Pact, came late Saturday in Glasgow after a one-day delay and three draft proposals. It builds on the 2015 Paris climate treaty by listing a series of decisions and resolutions that all countries have agreed to adopt. They include accelerating national action plans to limit global warming, moving away from fossil fuels and coal to renewable energy, and providing financial support to help developing nations adapt to climate change.

The overall objective of the pact is to cap the rise in the global temperature at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, which scientists say is critical to avoiding the worst consequences of climate change.

John Kerry, the U.S. climate envoy, called the pact a “powerful statement” that raised global ambitions to protect the planet. “Not everyone in public life gets to make choices about life and death,” he said during a plenary session on Saturday. “Not everyone gets to make choices that actually affect an entire planet. We here are privileged today to do exactly that.”

However, the deal received only lukewarm backing from delegates representing dozens of poor countries. They said it contained far too many compromises and failed to commit developed countries to pay for the damage climate change has already done to developing countries.

The deal “does not bring hope to our hearts but serves as yet another conversation where we put our homes on the line while those who have other options decide how quickly they want to act,” safe Shauna Aminath, the minister of environment for the Maldives.

“I need some more reassurance from our developed country partners,” said Gabon’s environment minister Lee White. “Africa risks being destabilized by climate change. It’s already in certain of our countries a matter of life and death. Already we are seeing some of our nations failing.”

There were also questions about whether the agreement will achieve its main objective of meeting the 1.5C target.

As part of the COP process more than 100 countries, including Canada, have pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 or 2050, although China’s target is 2060 and India’s 2070. However, a recent report from Climate Action Tracker, a coalition of scientists from around the world, said the goals were little more than “false hope”. The group said that based on the commitments made at COP26, the Earth is set to warm by 2.4C degrees by 2100. Even if every country fully met their targets, a 1.8C rise was likely, added the report.

New Zealand’s Climate Change Minister James Shaw acknowledged on Saturday that the Glasgow Pact likely won’t meet the goal. “Is it enough to hold temperatures to 1.5C? I don’t think I can say it does,” he told the summit.

Despite the reservations, many delegates said the pact represented a significant step forward in the battle against climate change “Glasgow has delivered a strong message of hope,” said Seve Paeniu, Tuvalu’s Minister of Finance, as he held up a photograph of his three grandchildren. “Glasgow has delivered a strong message of ambition. What is left now is for us to deliver on that promise.”

One of the biggest issues during the summit has been how far developed nations should go in helping vulnerable countries recover from the effects of global warming. This kind of reparation, known as “loss and damage”, has been a controversial topic for years at United Nations summits and it has never been included in a COP agreement.

The U.S., Canada and many other developed countries have resisted calls from developing countries for special “loss and damages fund” which according some studies could reach US$400-billion a year by 2030. They argue the groundwork hasn’t been laid to determine how the fund would operate and whether non-government organization or the private sector would be involved.

“I really don’t think we are at the stage where we can start talking about separate funds,” Canada’s Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Friday. He added that Canada was “happy to see conversation move forward.”

The Glasgow Pact includes provisions to fund a UN agency, known as the Santiago Network, which will work on developing technical and financial assistance. And it calls for further discussion on a financial mechanism.

Developed nations have also faced criticism for failing to meet a deadline to mobilize US$100-billion annually to help poor countries develop plans to mitigate global warming. The pledge, which is separate from reparations, was supposed to have been met by 2020, but won’t likely happen until 2023.

Saturday’s agreement re-commits countries to the financial pledge and calls for meetings to take place every two years to discuss financial support. It also urges developed countries to “at least double their collective provision of climate finance for adaptation to developing country parties.”

Another key issue throughout the summit has been the future of coal and fossil fuels. Many nations wanted the pact to call for countries to phase out all coal and fossil fuels.

However, after objections from several countries the wording was softened to call for phasing out “unabated coal power” and “inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels, recognizing the need for support towards a just transition.” In a late intervention on Saturday, India’s Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, weakened the language further by changing it to “phase down” the use of unabated coal use.

Unabated coal refers to coal power generation that doesn’t use technology to reduce emissions such as carbon capture and storage. Energy companies have argued that using that technology means they can burn coal and control carbon emissions, but environmentalists say the technology has yet to fully develop and it shouldn’t be used as an excuse to continue emissions now.

Climate campaigners said that while the Glasgow Pact had some positive features, it failed to reflect the urgency of the climate crisis. “Clearly some world leaders think they aren’t living on the same planet as the rest of us,” said Gabriela Bucher, the international executive director of Oxfam. “It seems no amount of fires, rising sea levels or droughts will bring them to their senses to stop increasing emissions at the expense of humanity.”

Added Jennifer Morgan of Greenpeace: “It’s meek, it’s weak and the 1.5C goal is only just alive, but a signal has been sent that the era of coal is ending. And that matters.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.