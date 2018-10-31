 Skip to main content

World Coral reef scientist Ruth Gates was aiming to breed ‘super coral’

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Coral reef scientist Ruth Gates was aiming to breed ‘super coral’

Caleb Jones
The Associated Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

In this Sept. 28, 2015, photo, Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology director Ruth Gates shows corals that are undergoing enhancement at her lab on Coconut Island near Kaneohe, Hawaii.

Caleb Jones/AP

Pioneering coral reef scientist Ruth Gates, who dedicated much of her career to saving the world’s fragile and deteriorating underwater reef ecosystems, has died. She was 56.

Ms. Gates died in Honolulu on Oct. 25, the University of Hawaii said Tuesday. The researcher, also the president of the International Society for Reef Studies, was diagnosed with brain cancer in May and had been on medical leave since.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Gates became known globally for her idea to speed up coral evolution and create more resilient reefs.

The Associated Press first wrote about her project to breed “super coral ” in 2015. Her goal was to develop coral that could withstand the devastating effects of climate change. Her work was featured in the 2017 Netflix documentary Chasing Coral.

Warmer ocean temperatures can cause corals to go through a process known as bleaching, in which the animals become weak and sick. Repeated bleaching events can lead to coral death and the loss of entire reef ecosystems.

Ms. Gates’s colleague and partner in the assisted evolution project, professor Madeleine van Oppen of the Australian Institute of Marine Science, said Ms. Gates was “a great inspiration” to many.

“She was a great ambassador for the reef and a role model for women in coral reef science,” Ms. Van Oppen said in an e-mail.

Ms. Van Oppen said it’s a shame she will not be able to see the long-term impacts of their research. “But I will work extra hard to try and make it a success in her honour,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mark Eakin, co-ordinator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coral Reef Watch program, said Ms. Gates’s death is a loss for the entire scientific community.

“Ruth was really a force of nature, I mean she was just an amazingly productive scientist, one of the brightest, most inquisitive minds that we had in the whole field of coral reef science. Her energy was boundless,” Mr. Eakin said in a phone interview.

Ms. Gates faced a “whole suite of criticisms” over her plan to breed stronger corals, but “rather than dismissing those criticisms, she would embrace them,” Mr. Eakin said. “She is the kind of great leader who has trained so many and left a legacy of students who will be able to pick up and continue this work.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Gates’s research won the support of philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, allowing her to expand, develop and test her theories in a lab on Oahu’s Coconut Island.

“Ruth Gates realized before most others that for corals to survive climate change, their adaptation to warming waters will have to be assisted,” said Lauren Kickham, director of product management at Paul G. Allen Philanthropies. “She believed in their resilience and ultimately offered hope for the future.” Mr. Allen, 65, died Oct. 15 from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Ms. Gates was born in Akrotiri, Cyprus, in 1962 and leaves her wife, Robin Burton-Gates, and her brother, Tim Gates.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019