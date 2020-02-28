Coronavirus reaches sub-Saharan Africa as Nigeria reports first case

Open this photo in gallery A man is seen outside the Yaba Mainland hospital, where an Italian citizen is being treated after developing symptoms of the coronavirus, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Sunday Alamba/The Associated Press

An Italian businessman, now in quarantine in Nigeria, has been identified as the first coronavirus case in sub-Saharan Africa, one of the world’s last remaining regions to have reported no cases until now.

The man arrived from Milan four days ago on a flight to Lagos, one of the world’s biggest and most densely populated cities with about 20 million people. He passed through the city’s airport undetected, without symptoms, and later became ill in neighbouring Ogun state, Nigerian authorities say.

Health authorities are now rushing to trace all of the man’s contacts on the airplane and in Nigeria. They say the patient is clinically stable, in a hospital in Lagos, with no serious symptoms.

The announcement of the first coronavirus case in sub-Saharan Africa will be a crucial test for the region after weeks of intense preparations. African countries could be particularly vulnerable to the disease because of fragile health systems, porous borders and close links to China.

A few weeks ago, only two African countries – South Africa and Senegal – had laboratories to test for the coronavirus, known as COVID-19. Since then, many African countries have raced to prepare labs to test for the virus, and today more than half of the continent’s 54 countries are able to perform the test.

Two cases of coronavirus were detected in Egypt and Algeria within the past two weeks, although the patient in Egypt has recovered and has tested negative for the virus, Egyptian authorities say.

South Africa warned on Friday that it expects the virus to arrive there. “Given these recent developments globally and in Africa, it is not unlikely that we will have importation of COVID-19 to South Africa,” the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in a statement on Friday.

It also disclosed that two South African workers on the Princess Diamond cruise ship in Japan had tested positive for the coronavirus. They are “in good care” under treatment in Japan, the institute said.

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, was praised for its successful efforts to defeat an Ebola outbreak in 2014, when an air traveller arrived in Lagos with the virus and infected 20 other people. Nine people died, including four health workers, but the outbreak was rapidly contained by officials who traced and monitored hundreds of contacts. The World Health Organization later praised Nigeria for its “world-class epidemiological detective work.”

On Friday, Nigerian health experts were urging the country to avoid rumours or panic. “Citizens must not abuse social media and indulge in spreading misinformation that causes fear and panic,” said a statement by Nigerian Health Minister Osagie Ehanire.

A multi-sectoral preparation group, led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, has “immediately activated its national Emergency Operations Centre,” the health minister said. “We have been beefing up our preparedness capabilities since the first confirmation of cases in China.”

The World Health Organization had already identified Nigeria as one of 13 high-priority African countries and had sent experts to the country to help its preparations for potential coronavirus cases. The countries were seen as high priority because of their large volume of travel to and from China.

“We can’t build walls against viruses,” said Chikwe Ihekweazu, director general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, at a media briefing on Friday after the Italian patient was identified.

“We are working hard to identify and monitor all likely contacts of the confirmed case to reduce spread of the virus. The patient is quite responsive and able to recall his interactions.”

The WHO has said that the coronavirus threat in Africa is “considerable” because of the fragile health systems on the continent.

“No country should assume they won’t get coronavirus,” WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

Based on their air-travel links to China, the highest-risk African countries include Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Nigeria and Ethiopia, according to a study in the medical journal The Lancet.

