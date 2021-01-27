Coronavirus vaccine hesitancy in France might be a bigger problem than its slow rollout

Open this photo in gallery A sign reading 'COVID-19 waiting area' at a vaccination centre in the city hall of the 13th arrondissement, in Paris, on Jan. 18, 2021. THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

Marianne Edwards, a British osteopath who has worked in southwest France for a decade, could not believe what her own doctor, a local GP, told her as COVID-19 tore through the charming stone villages in her region, the Dordogne.

“She actually discouraged me from taking the vaccine,” she said in an interview. “She told me that I should wait a while.” She found the advice all the more surprising because, as an osteopath, physical distancing is not an option – her job is hands-on.

Dr. Edwards had that conversation with her GP about a month ago, just as France, a laggard in the European vaccine rollout, administered its first Pfizer-BioNTech dose. She did not question the doctor; instead, she assumed she had encountered another example of puzzling French vaccine hesitancy.

By Wednesday, the French government had inoculated fewer than 1.2 million of its 67 million people, well behind the EU average, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. While millions are upset that the rollout has been so slow, millions more don’t see the delay as a problem.

A December Ipsos-World Economic Forum poll found that just 40 per cent of French people want to be inoculated against COVID-19, a shockingly low number by European and global standards. In China it’s 80 per cent; in the U.K., 77 per cent. An Angus Reid poll found that 79 per cent of Canadians are willing to be vaccinated.

“I am guessing they don’t think the COVID vax is sufficiently tested – they don’t want to be guinea pigs,” Dr. Edwards said. “But it’s illogical and dangerous. I know doctors and nurses who do not trust the vax.”

While the French government officially has little time for vaccine skeptics and is trying to speed up its inoculation program, Health Minister Olivier Véran – a neurologist – was accused of pandering to vaccine opponents in late December when he said the government needed to be “educational” in its rollout approach.

Vaccine hesitancy in France and a few other countries, especially in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, worries epidemiologists and microbiologists, all the more so since a few high-profile personalities, including Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic, said they did not want to get vaccinated. (He and three other players tested positive in June after participating in an exhibition series he organized.)

Meanwhile, Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been raising his threshold for herd immunity. At first he said 60 to 70 per cent of the population would have to be vaccinated; in recent weeks, he has bumped it to 80 to 85 per cent.

In other words, France and other countries that remain hesitant about vaccines are in trouble if only 40 per cent – even 50, 60 or 70 per cent – of their populations are inoculated.

Gregory Poland, a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic and the director of its vaccine research group, said in an interview: “I actually don’t believe that only 40 per cent of French people will get the vaccine.” But he agrees that the percentage will have to rise a lot if France is to put the pandemic in reverse. By mid-week, France had recorded more than three million infections and 74,000 deaths – both figures the third-highest in Europe.

Fear of side effects alone does not readily explain French vaccine hesitancy or the rise of radical anti-vaccination movements across Europe, including Germany, where the government this week warned of the threat of physical or cyberattacks on vaccination centres due to the “high dynamics and emotion” surrounding the vaccine debate.

Other factors include real and alleged medical and vaccine scandals and historic distrust of the state and Big Pharma, but also the French government’s failure to develop a compelling communications strategy to promote the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines. On Dec. 16, the National Assembly (the French parliament’s lower house) actually debated the merits of slowing vaccine deliveries, given the deep skepticism in the country. At the time, virtually every other government was under pressure to accelerate rollouts as the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines were receiving regulatory approvals in the EU, the U.K., the United States and Canada.

On paper, France should be one of the COVID-19 vaccines’ greatest cheerleaders. It has a well-educated population, a health care system that is ranked among the best in the world and a law that requires every child to receive 11 vaccines, including ones for tetanus, polio and hepatitis B. It is also the birthplace of Louis Pasteur, the father of modern immunology, inventor of the rabies and anthrax vaccines and one of the country’s proudest sons.

Yet millions remain leery of the COVID-19 vaccines. Daniel Da Silva, 45, an IT worker at a small company in Paris who contracted the disease at the start of the pandemic – his symptoms were mild – says he has done a lot of reading on topic. He fears that the vaccines – especially the ones produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which use relatively new mRNA technology – were insufficiently tested and could change a person’s genetic makeup.

“What we have is not really a vaccine,” he said. “I believe it is genetic therapy that could transform you.” (Vaccine scientists say mRNA vaccines do not alter someone on a genetic level because they cannot combine with the host’s DNA.)

While the French have always been suspicious of governments telling them what’s good for them, strong vaccine hesitancy appears to be a relatively recent phenomenon. As recently as 2005, polls showed that 90 per cent of French people supported vaccines, according to various media reports.

So what turned them around?

Certainly the Andrew Wakefield scandal did not help. In 1998, Mr. Wakefield, then a physician, published an article in the British medical journal The Lancet that linked the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine to autism. The research was thoroughly debunked by Sunday Times reporter Brian Deer, and Mr. Wakefield was struck off the British medical register. But The Lancet did not retract the article until 2010, by which time the damage was done – the anti-vaccine movement had been supercharged.(Mr. Wakefield is still bellowing against vaccines and, in 2016, released a film called Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe).

About the same time, an effort in France to vaccinate children against hepatitis B coincided with a rise in multiple sclerosis cases. But no compelling evidence was found to connect the two.

At least two other incidents helped fuel French mistrust of vaccines and medical strategy. The first was the 2009 HIN1 (swine flu) scandal, in which the government ordered way too many vaccine doses at a horrendous cost. Most of them went unused, triggering suspicions that the government was in league with Big Pharma.

The second was the Mediator scandal. Mediator was a drug developed by Laboratoires Servier to treat overweight diabetes patients but was widely used as a diet pill by healthy people. The drug was linked to as many as 2,100 deaths, eroding public trust in pharmaceutical companies and their regulator. A criminal trial against Servier and the French regulator began in 2019 and involves thousands of plaintiffs.

Dr. Poland, of the Mayor Clinic, says poor education everywhere has hindered public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines. “I am astounded by the lack of knowledge that the majority of doctors have about vaccines,” he said. “There are no courses in medical or nursing schools [in America] in vaccinology. You only get bits here and there, and mostly in pediatrics alone.”

Lack of knowledge can translate into lack of trust. Public messages that are late, erratic or unclear are compounding vaccine hesitancy in France and other countries. “We don’t have trusted messages from trusted messengers,” Dr. Poland said. “Some people don’t believe COVID is deadly, and some don’t believe the government has a legitimate interest in using vaccines to help them. Both are wrong and hamper efforts to improve immunization rates.”

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as countries around the world struggle with new virus variants and vaccine shortfalls. Reuters

