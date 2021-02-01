 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Court fines Alexey Navanly’s wife after protests in Moscow

Daria Litvinova
MOSCOW
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, leaves after a court hearing in Moscow, on Feb. 1, 2021.

EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Reuters

A Moscow court on Monday ordered the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny to pay a fine of 20,000 rubles ($265) for violating protest regulations after she attended a demonstration in the Russian capital to demand his release.

Tens of thousands protested across Russia’s 11 time zones on Sunday, chanting slogans against Russian President Vladimir Putin and demanding that authorities free Navalny, who was jailed last month and faces a prison term. Over 5,400 protesters were detained by authorities, one group said.

While Russia’s state-run media dismissed the demonstrations as small and claimed that they showed the opposition’s failure, Navalny’s team said the turnout on Sunday demonstrated “overwhelming nationwide support” for the Kremlin’s fiercest critic.

Story continues below advertisement

Navalny’s allies have called for another demonstration in Moscow on Tuesday, when a court is scheduled to hear the authorities’ motion to send him to prison for up to 3 ½ years.

His wife, Yulia Navalnaya, joined a protest in Moscow on Sunday that took place despite unprecedented security measures that city authorities took ahead of the rally. She was quickly detained and charged with participating in an unauthorized rally. A court on Monday ordered Navalnaya to pay a fine, her lawyer Svetlana Davydova told the Interfax news agency. Davydova said the defence plans to appeal the ruling.

Riot police broke up protests across Russia on Sunday in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, detaining more than 5,000 people who had braved the bitter cold and the threat of prosecution to demand he be set free. Reuters

In the largest outpouring of discontent Russia had seen in years, mass protests engulfed dozens of Russian cities for the second weekend in a row despite efforts by Russian authorities to stifle the unrest triggered by the jailing of 44-year-old Navalny, the Putin’s most well-known foe.

Navalny was arrested Jan. 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusations. He faces a prison term for alleged probation violations from a 2014 money-laundering conviction which has been widely seen as politically motivated.

After his arrest, Navalny’s team released a two-hour YouTube video about an opulent Black Sea residence purportedly built for Putin. The video has been viewed over 100 million times, further stoking Russians’ discontent amid an economic downturn.

The rallies following Navalny’s arrest appear to have rattled the Kremlin. In an effort to quell the protests, the authorities have jailed Navalny’s associates and activists across the country. His brother Oleg, top ally Lyubov Sobol and three other people were put under a two-month house arrest and face criminal charges.

A total of 40 criminal probes have been opened in 18 Russian regions in connection to the protests, said Pavel Chikov, head of the human rights organization Agora.

Story continues below advertisement

Russian authorities cracked down hard on the demonstrators Sunday, detaining over 5,400 people, according to OVD-Info, a legal aid group that monitors arrests at protests. The group said that was the highest number in its nine-year history of keeping records in the Putin era.

OVD-Info said at least 51 protesters were beaten by police officers while being detained. Footage of the protests showed riot police beating people with truncheons and throwing them on the ground. Media reported some protesters were hit with Tasers.

When asked Monday about the mass detentions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the protest was “unlawful” and charged that “there was a fairly large number of hooligans, provocateurs with more or less aggressive behaviour towards law enforcement officers.”

“In response to provocations, the police act harshly and within the law,” Peskov said.

Russian state media also highlighted “aggressive actions” of the protesters in their coverage of Sunday’s demonstrations, which reports said were joined by “times fewer” people than on Jan. 23. Many reports underscored “polite” actions by police officers, and state TV channel Russia 1 even aired video statements of people thanking law enforcement officers in the wake of the rallies.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies