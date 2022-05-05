A worker wearing a protective suit swabs a woman's throat for a COVID-19 test on the third consecutive day of mass coronavirus testing in Beijing, Thursday, May 5, 2022.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press

The first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic has killed nearly 15 million people around the world, a new detailed estimate from the World Health Organization has found.

The latest estimate, focusing on direct and indirect mortality caused by the pandemic, is nearly triple the official count of 5.4 million deaths in the same period. Global deaths since January were not included in the study.

The data, released by the WHO on Thursday, show that the world has vastly underestimated the true toll of the pandemic. Official statistics have undercounted the deaths caused directly by the coronavirus, while also missing the millions of deaths caused by indirect effects, such as those who died of other causes when they were turned away from hospitals filled with COVID-19 patients.

The new estimate “gives a more objective picture of the pandemic” than the officially recorded statistics of confirmed deaths, the WHO said in a statement.

The estimate was reportedly delayed for months because of objections from the government of India, which was unhappy that the data would show millions of uncounted deaths in India. But many other governments have also greatly undercounted the deaths in their countries, according to the latest data.

The new estimate was produced by a technical advisory committee of experts on “excess mortality” – the difference between the actual number of deaths and the number of deaths that would normally be expected if a pandemic had not occurred.

About 84 per cent of the pandemic’s deaths were in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas, according to the new estimate. About 85 per cent were in middle-income or low-income countries, with men accounting for 57 per cent of deaths, the data show.

In total, the number of excess deaths from January 2020 to December 2021 was in the range of 13.3 million to 16.6 million, with the best estimate being 14.9 million, the WHO said.

An unanswered question is whether governments would have responded more effectively to the pandemic if they had fully understood the catastrophic death toll. Experts are calling for more accurate information tools to help the world respond better to future crises.

“These sobering data not only point to the impact of the pandemic but also to the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can sustain essential health services during crises, including stronger health information systems,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Studies in several regions and countries in recent months have already established that the official death records are greatly flawed. In Africa, for example, the WHO has estimated that the number of deaths caused by the pandemic is probably three times greater than the official toll, largely because of a lack of testing. As of last October, only 70 million COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Africa, far fewer than the 550 million tests administered in the United States, even though Africa’s population is three times bigger than the U.S. population.

In India, studies last year estimated that only about 10 per cent of pandemic deaths were officially reported. In South Africa, detailed estimates of excess deaths have suggested that the pandemic’s mortality is three times greater than the official count.

