Covid-19 spreads to several countries near Italy

Open this photo in gallery An ambulance drives past Italian Finance guards (Guardia di Finanza) officers at a check-point at one of the entrance of the small town of Zorlesco, southeast of Milan, on February 26, 2020, situated in the red zone of the COVID-19 the novel coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images) MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

Several European countries have revealed their first cases of covid-19, all of them linked to Italy, where the continent’s virus outbreak is at its most severe and intensifying by the day.

Switzerland and Austria, which share a border with Italy, and Croatia, which shares a maritime border with Italy, have all reported their first cases of the coronavirus. Later on Wednesday, Greece reported its first coronavirus case, as did Brazil.

In a statement on Wednesday morning from Geneva, the director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that other cases linked to the Italian outbreak had surfaced in Germany, Spain and Algeria. “The sudden increases of cases in Italy, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Korea are deeply concerning,” he said in the UN agency’s weekly covid-19 briefing.

In a major turning point for the virus infections, he said the number of new cases outside of China exceeded those inside of China. So far, China has reported 2,718 covid-19 deaths.

In spite of the transmission of the virus from Italy, the borders between Italy and the rest of Europe Union, and international travel to and from Italy, remains largely unobstructed, raising fears that the virus could spread quickly across the EU.

At a press conference in Rome on Wednesday at the Italian health ministry, Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said national health ministries “must be ready to deal with increased covid-19 infections.”

But she did not propose tight border restrictions, nor did Mr. Ghebreyesus. The WHO has yet to declare the coronavirus a pandemic, even though it is now present in 38 countries, with almost 81,000 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning, of which 3 per cent are outside China. But he said “this virus has pandemic potential” even if the number of new cases in China has fallen rapidly.

Italy is one of three coronavirus hot spots outside of China, where the outbreak started in December. The others are South Korea and Iran, where the number of confirmed cases is thought to be underreported.

As of Wednesday, Italy had confirmed 370 cases, almost all of them in the northern part of the country, and 12 deaths, all of whom had been elderly patients. For the first time, four of the confirmed cases were children, though their symptoms were described as mild. A dozen towns, most of them just south of Milan, have been in lockdown since the weekend, when the number of coronavirus cases began to surge.

Italian visitors or non-Italians who had visited Italy appear to be responsible for the European cases. The first case on the Spanish mainland, in Barcelona, was a Spanish woman who had recently visited northern Italy. In Spain’s Tenerife, in the Canary Islands, an Italian doctor and his wife tested positive for the virus, after which several hundred guests in their hotel were put into lockdown. Two of them have tested positive.

Several schools in England and Northern Ireland were closed after their students returned from ski trips in northern Italy. England’s medical director of public health, Paul Cosford, is not advising schools to shut but said that anyone who has recently visited northern Italy should be especially vigilant and self-isolate if they have coughs, shortness of breath or fever and call the local medical authorities.

The tight lockdowns in China have slowed the transmission of the virus substantially. The WHO said that on Tuesday only 10 new cases in China were reported outside of Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan, which was the epicentre of covid-19.

While the number of new cases outside of China is now higher than those inside the country, there is some encouraging news for countries beyond China. The WHO said that 14 countries have not reported new cases in more than a week and nine countries have not reported new cases for more than two weeks. The latter group includes Belgium, Russia, Philippines and Cambodia.

In Rome, Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, said the mortality rate in China for those with covid-19 has dropped to 1 per cent, half of the rate elsewhere.

The markets on Wednesday continued to slump as coronavirus fears spread in Europe and North America, continuing a sharp sell-off that started on Monday. Oil prices have fallen rapidly since January and were down 2 per cent, to less than US$54 a barrel. Less than two months ago, oil was trading at US$68.