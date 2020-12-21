 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

COVID-19 variant causes international concern as Britain finds itself isolated

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference at 10 Downing Street, London, Dec. 19, 2020.

Toby Melville/The Associated Press

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried to ease the growing international concern about a British-born variant of COVID-19 that has led dozens of countries to close their borders to British travellers and caused havoc at the Port of Dover.

More than 40 countries including Canada have banned travel from Britain after the country’s health officials revealed details over the weekend about a new variant of COVID-19 that scientists say is highly contagious. The variant is believed to have caused a rapid increase in infections across much of Britain and it accounts for 60 per cent of new cases in London, Wales and other regions.

Britain’s sudden status as a global pariah led to hundreds of cancelled flights on Monday and the suspension of train service through the Eurotunnel. The Port of Dover also closed after France shut its border, leaving 500 trucks backed up along the highway and cutting off Britain’s critical trade link to Europe. Roughly 20 per cent of all goods bought and sold in Britain pass through Dover.

Story continues below advertisement

The shutdown of the port led to concerns about shortages of food, medicine and other products. “If nothing changes, we will start to see gaps over the coming days on lettuce, some salad leaves, cauliflower, broccoli and citrus fruit – all of which are imported from the continent at this time of year,” said a statement from supermarket chain Sainsbury’s.

In a televised press conference Monday evening, Mr. Johnson said British and French officials had been working on a solution and that freight was beginning to move. The backup of trucks had been cut to 170, he added, and delays were only affecting around 20 per cent of food imports.

Mr. Johnson said he’d held discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and hoped to fully resolve the issues as quickly as possible. Mr. Macron is believed to be demanding that truck drivers be tested for the virus before they enter France, something Mr. Johnson has resisted.

“We in the U.K. fully understand the anxieties of our friends about COVID, their anxieties about the new variant,” Mr. Johnson said. “But it’s also true that we believe the risk of transmission by a solitary driver sitting alone in the cab are really very low.”

Mr. Johnson also tried to reassure other world leaders that Britain acted swiftly in identifying the variant and explaining its dangers. The government has also moved to control the outbreak by introducing a near total lockdown for London and other parts of England, he added.

Mr. Johnson noted that more than 500,000 people across Britain have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and that British scientists had been working closely the World Health Organization to monitor the variant. “We want to work with our friends around the world, as we have from the beginning, to develop new treatments and to develop new vaccines,” he said.

The global backlash has prompted some disgruntlement in the British media that the country was being punished for its openness about the variant. Britain has become a world leader in tracking mutations of COVID-19 and it was through that work that the variant was uncovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Scientists said they began looking into the variant in mid-December after infections in Kent, outside London, failed to drop despite a month-long lockdown in November. That led them to discover the variant, which contains 22 mutations that appear to make it easier for the virus to infiltrate human cells.

“We were simply the first – most advanced – country to recognize it. Yet our most important port has been shut down by an almost Trumpian response from the French,” wrote Tom Harwood, a columnist in the Daily Telegraph.

Britain had already been bracing for border issues because of Brexit, which has yet to be resolved. The country left the EU last January but remains inside the bloc’s single market, which guarantees the free movement of goods and people. That ends on Dec. 31 and both sides have been negotiating a deal to cover trade, security and other issues. The talks have stalled and if no agreement is reached, trade will be conducted on World Trade Organization rules, which could mean border checks and high tariff and non-tariff barriers.

On Monday several business leaders and politicians, including Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, called on Mr. Johnson to extend the Dec. 31 deadline in light of the crisis over the new variant. EU officials have also urged an extension and argued that time was running out for the European Parliament to ratify an agreement before Jan. 1.

But Mr. Johnson made it clear he won’t give in. He told reporters that while he wanted a deal, “WTO terms would be entirely satisfactory and ‘prosper mightily’ remains an extremely good description of life after Jan. 1.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies