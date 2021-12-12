Demolished buildings in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11.Ryan C. Hermens/The Associated Press

Workers on the night shift at Mayfield Consumer Products were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out: “Duck and cover.”

Autumn Kirks pulled down her safety goggles and took shelter, tossing aside wax and fragrance buckets to make room. She glanced away from her boyfriend, Lannis Ward, and when she looked back, he was gone.

On Sunday, he was among those feared dead in the rubble of the factory and elsewhere across the state.

Gov. Andy Beshear initially warned Sunday that the state’s overall death toll from the outbreak of twisters Friday night in Mayfield and other communities could exceed 100. But later in the day, the candle company said that while eight were confirmed dead and eight remained missing, more than 90 others had been located.

“Many of the employees were gathered in the tornado shelter and after the storm was over they left the plant and went to their homes,” said Bob Ferguson, a spokesman for the company. “With the power out and no land line they were hard to reach initially. We’re hoping to find more of those eight unaccounted as we try their home residences.”

The update raised hope that the toll from the twister outbreak wouldn’t be as high as first feared, and the governor said it would be “pretty wonderful” if original estimates were wrong.

Buildings are demolished in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky on Saturday, after a tornado traveled through the region Friday night.Ryan C. Hermens/The Associated Press 1 of 27

People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Kentucky on Saturday. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight.Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press 2 of 27

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky after a tornado swept through the area late on Friday night leaving a large path of destruction and unknown fatalities.Brett Carlsen/Getty Images 3 of 27

Chris Buchanan, center and Niki Thompson, right, both from neighboring counties, attempt to rescue Cheyenne, a dog, from a tornado damaged home in Mayfield, Kentucky.Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press 4 of 27

Interior view of tornado damage to Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mayfield, Kentucky, after multiple tornadoes tore through parts of the lower Midwest late on Friday night.Brett Carlsen/Getty Images 5 of 27

A derailed train is seen amid damage and debris after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several U.S. states in Earlington, Kentucky, on Saturday.CHENEY ORR/Reuters 6 of 27

A house destroyed by a tornado that devastated Campbellsville, Kentucky.Michael Clubb/The Associated Press 7 of 27

A responder at the site of a massive roof collapse at an Amazon distribution center after a tornado hit Edwardsville, in Illinois overnight.LAWRENCE BRYANT/Reuters 8 of 27

The courthouse in Mayfield, Kentucky sustained heavy damage after multiple tornadoes tore through parts of the lower Midwest late on Friday night.Brett Carlsen/Getty Images 9 of 27

Bowling Green, Kentucky, residents look at the damage following a tornado that struck the area on Dec. 11.GUNNAR WORD/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 27

A heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center is seen Saturday in Edwardsville, Illinois.Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press 11 of 27

Residents survey some of the completely destroyed homes in Mayfield, Kentucky, after an overnight tornado left at least 70 dead across four states.William DeShazer/The New York Times News Service 12 of 27

A large semi trailer is flipped over and pushed against a building in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Saturday. Overnight, a storm system tore through a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas.Dylan T. Lovan/The Associated Press 13 of 27

A Bowling Green, Kentucky, resident surveys the damage following a tornado that struck the area on Dec. 11.AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 27

Damage from a tornado is seen in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky.Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press 15 of 27

Bowling Green, Kentucky, residents look at the damage following a tornado that struck the area overnight Friday.GUNNAR WORD/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 27

People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday.Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press 17 of 27

Emergency personnel and first responders from nine neighboring counties, help clear debris and search for survivors in the neighborhood off Creekwood Avenue in Bowling Green, Kentucky.Grace Ramey/The Associated Press 18 of 27

Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky.Timothy D. Easley/The Associated Press 19 of 27

A person stands near debris causeD by tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Saturday.Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press 20 of 27

Storms swept through Bowling Green, Kentucky, near the Tennessee border, tearing roofs off homes and flinging debris into roadways.Reuters 21 of 27

Residents of Bowling Green, Kentucky assess the damage of their properties after a tornado tore through the area in the early hours of Saturday.Grace Ramey/The Associated Press 22 of 27

Jason Branpena, 11, left, holds up an American flag as he helps his family sort through the remains of his aunt's house in Bowling Green, Kentucky.Grace Ramey/The Associated Press 23 of 27

National guardsmen block the road leading to a candle factory which suffered severe damage after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several U.S. states, in Mayfield, Kentucky.CHENEY ORR/Reuters 24 of 27

Damaged property is seen from the air in Dickson County, Tennessee, on Saturday after heavy storms hit the area.George Walker IV/The Associated Press 25 of 27

Luke Schockley moves debris from a tornado inside his parent in-law's house in Bowling Green, Kentucky.Michael Clubb/The Associated Press 26 of 27

Kenny Sanford exits his mother-in-law's apartment through a collapsed wall Saturday in Mayfield, Kentucky.Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press 27 of 27

Kentucky was the worst-hit state by far in an unusual mid-December swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South that levelled entire communities and left at least 14 people dead in four other states.

Forty people who were inside the candle factory were pulled out soon after the twister struck, authorities said. The number of people who had been in the factory was initially put at 110. Rescuers had to crawl over the dead to get to the living at a disaster scene that smelled like scented candles.

But by the time churchgoers gathered Sunday morning to pray for the lost, more than 24 hours had elapsed since anyone had been found alive in the wreckage. Instead, crews recovered pieces of peoples’ lives – a backpack, a pair of shoes and a cellphone with 27 missed messages were among the items.

Layers of steel and cars 15 feet deep were on top of what used to the factory roof, the governor said.

“We’re going to grieve together, we’re going to dig out and clean up together, and we will rebuild and move forward together. We’re going to get through this,” Beshear said. “We’re going to get through this together, because that is what we do.”

Four twisters hit the state in all, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles (322 kilometres) long, authorities said. The outbreak was all the more remarkable because it came at a time of year when cold weather normally limits tornadoes.

Eleven people were reported killed in and around Bowling Green alone.

“I’ve got towns that are gone, that are just, I mean gone. My dad’s hometown – half of it isn’t standing,” Breshear said of Dawson Springs.

He said that going door to door in search of victims is out of the question in the hardest-hit areas: “There are no doors.”

“We’re going to have over 1,000 homes that are gone, just gone,” the governor said.

With afternoon high temperatures forecast only in the 40s, tens of thousands of people were without power. About 300 National Guard members went house to house, checking on people and helping to remove debris. Cadaver dogs searched for victims.

Kirks said she and her boyfriend were about 10 feet apart in a hallway when someone said to take cover. Suddenly, she saw sky and lightning where a wall had been, and Ward had vanished.

“I remember taking my eyes off of him for a second, and then he was gone,” she said.

Later, she got the terrible news – that Ward had been killed in the storm.

Kirks was at a ministry centre where people gathered to seek information about the missing.

“It was indescribable,” Pastor Joel Cauley said of the disaster scene. “It was almost like you were in a twilight zone. You could smell the aroma of candles, and you could hear the cries of people for help. Candle smells and all the sirens is not something I ever expected to experience at the same time.”

The outbreak also killed at least six people in Illinois, where an Amazon distribution centre in Edwardsville was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed and the governor said workers shielded residents with their own bodies; and two in Missouri.

Debris from destroyed buildings and shredded trees covered the ground in Mayfield, a city of about 10,000 in western Kentucky. Twisted sheet metal, downed power lines and wrecked vehicles lined the streets. Windows were blown out and roofs torn off the buildings that were still standing.

In the shadows of their crumpled church sanctuaries, two congregations in Mayfield came together on Sunday to pray for those who were lost. Members of First Christian Church and First Presbyterian Church met in a parking lot surrounded by rubble, piles of broken bricks and metal.

“Our little town will never be the same, but we’re resilient,” Laura McClendon said. “We’ll get there, but it’s going to take a long time.”

