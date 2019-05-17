 Skip to main content

World Corbyn-May Brexit talks break down in Britain

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Corbyn-May Brexit talks break down in Britain

London, Greater London, United Kingdom
The Associated Press
Comments

Cross-party talks in Britain aimed at striking a compromise Brexit deal have broken down without agreement.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says the talks with Prime Minister Theresa May’s government have “gone as far as they can.”

The two sides have held weeks of negotiations to see if they can agree on terms for Britain’s exit from the European Union that can win support in Parliament. The talks began after lawmakers rejected May’s divorce deal with the EU three times.

Story continues below advertisement

But the Conservatives and Labour differ on how close an economic relationship to seek with the bloc after the U.K. leaves.

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29, but Brexit has been delayed until Oct. 31 amid the political impasse.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter