World

Cruise ship with COVID-19 cases and Canadians on board docks in France

MARSEILLE, France
The Canadian Press
A trans-Atlantic cruise ship carrying several COVID-19 cases among its passengers and with dozens of Canadians aboard has docked in the French Mediterranean port city of Marseille.

Global Affairs Canada says at least 77 Canadians are on the Costa Luminosa.

The ship has more than 1,400 passengers.

French authorities have allowed the ship to stay for up to four days under strict conditions.

It is not known whether passengers will be allowed off, given the current stringent restrictions imposed in France amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Global Affairs Canada has said officials are standing ready to provide consular assistance to the Canadians.

With files from The Associated Press

Four Canadians crossed the Rainbow International Bridge at the border of Canada and the United States shortly after it was announced the mutual border would be closed to non-essential travel amid the spread of the coronavirus and shutdowns in both countries.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

