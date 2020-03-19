Cruise ship with COVID-19 cases and Canadians on board docks in France

A trans-Atlantic cruise ship carrying several COVID-19 cases among its passengers and with dozens of Canadians aboard has docked in the French Mediterranean port city of Marseille.

Global Affairs Canada says at least 77 Canadians are on the Costa Luminosa.

The ship has more than 1,400 passengers.

French authorities have allowed the ship to stay for up to four days under strict conditions.

It is not known whether passengers will be allowed off, given the current stringent restrictions imposed in France amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Global Affairs Canada has said officials are standing ready to provide consular assistance to the Canadians.

With files from The Associated Press

