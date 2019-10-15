Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to indictment alleging two instances of sexual misconduct

Open this photo in gallery Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. looks up as he departs his court arraignment in New York, on Oct. 15, 2019. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging two instances of sexual misconduct.

Gooding appeared Tuesday before a judge in New York City and was released on his own recognizance.

The new charge involves an alleged incident in October 2018. The defence paints it as a shakedown attempt.

The 51-year-old Jerry Maguire star was previously accused of groping a woman’s breast at a bar on June 9. The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The defence has said there are two witnesses who say it never happened and a bar video that backs up that claim.

Prosecutors are also seeking to bring in other accusers who’ve come forward to bolster their case.

Gooding’s attorney Mark Heller said outside court that he is “shocked, outraged and absolutely dumbfounded.”

