Open this photo in gallery: Then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan listens to then-president Donald Trump speak during a meeting with Republican lawmakers at the White House in Washington in 2018.Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan argues that his country must continue backing Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion, look to bring in more economic immigrants – potentially by using a Canadian-style points system – and stop fighting the culture wars.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail on Thursday, Mr. Ryan embraced a string of positions that not long ago would have been fairly common among the business-focused, internationally-engaged factions of his Republican Party.

But those views increasingly clash with the GOP’s current direction, particularly as it looks poised to re-nominate the nationalistic, isolationist Donald Trump for the presidency next year. Still, Mr. Ryan insisted, his erstwhile governing partner’s brand of politics is not going to last.

“What we have right now is populism untethered to principles, wrapped around the cult of his personality. I see that as a passing thing. I see that as a phase or a moment,” the former speaker said. As soon as Mr. Trump is off the political scene, whether in a few months or a few years, “our party will go on to something else.”

For one, Mr. Ryan contended, President Joe Biden would likely defeat Mr. Trump in a rematch. Even if Mr. Trump does prevail, he is not likely to get much done because skilled people would not want to work with him and Congress would not pass his agenda.

“We lost the House, the Senate, the White House with him,” Mr. Ryan said. “He can’t get anything done because he’s toxic.”

Beyond his pragmatic complaints about Mr. Trump, Mr. Ryan also sees him as “unfit” to be president after he tried to overturn the result of the 2020 election, actions for which he is currently facing multiple criminal trials. “Leaders ought to strive to be honest, ethical, moral people. He doesn’t do that,” Mr. Ryan said. “He doesn’t have respect for the rule of law.”

Mr. Trump holds a more than 40-point lead in polls of Republican primary voters, with Mr. Ryan’s ideological brethren – former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott – mired in single digits.

Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr say they weren’t aware of fraud at New York trial

Speaking from Toronto, where he was attending meetings as vice-chairman of consulting company Teneo, Mr. Ryan said the U.S. must focus on bringing in immigrants to fill gaps in the labour market much like Canada does. He favours tying such reforms to increased security measures on the Mexican border and restricting family-based immigration to “nuclear families.”

“We need good, legal immigration,” he said. “We should have economic visas based on economic needs.”

In 2018, when he was Speaker and Mr. Trump was president, Mr. Ryan tried to pass an immigration bill that would have created a points system favouring people with more education, stable careers and the ability to speak English. It would have supplanted a lottery system that gives green cards by random draw to citizens of countries that otherwise have low rates of immigration to the U.S.

The legislation would also have allocated US$25-billion for Mr. Trump’s wall on the Mexican border, but it died because Mr. Trump and his allies argued it did not do enough to crack down on unauthorized immigrants.

Mr. Ryan also favours the U.S. sending more military aid to Ukraine and Israel. Failing to help check Russia in Ukraine might only embolden Moscow to go further. “There are people who are not looking at the lessons of history,” he said. “It can easily become a NATO fight if we don’t get this right.”

Congress is currently mulling a US$106-billion package from Mr. Biden that would do both, along with additional funding for Taiwan and security at the border with Mexico. New House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has repeatedly voted against helping Ukraine in the past, is trying to split the package up and pass Israel funding on its own. A Gallup poll this week found 62 per cent of Republicans believe the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine.

To tackle these and other major issues, Mr. Ryan advises his party to lay off the culture wars. The last two years have seen a spike in Republican governors and legislators attempting to ban drag shows, limit the rights of transgendered people and eject books from school libraries.

“I’m not a big believer in stoking culture wars. I think the country is polarized enough. When the left goes crazy, you stand up to it, but you don’t pick fights,” Mr. Ryan said. “I didn’t like it when the left played identity politics. I don’t like it when the right plays identity politics.”

It’s clear, he said, that Mr. Trump has used these tactics to great effect, along with his ability to portray his many criminal charges as the effect of an unfair justice system.

“He’s clearly got the momentum. He’s tapped into a culture war very effectively,” Mr. Ryan said. “He’s done a good job of entertaining and of casting himself as a victim.”