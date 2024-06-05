At an emotional D-Day ceremony at Canadian War Cemetery in France, relatives, veterans remember war dead

D-Day veteran Major General Richard Rohmer (R) walks amongst the graves at the Canadian War Cemetery in a moment of reflection to mark the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Beny-Sur-Mer, northern France.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail 1 of 12

They came from the Pimicikamak Cree Nation in northern Manitoba with a flag and prayers, to honour one of their own, a young soldier who died taking the beaches of Normandy in 1944.

The tombstone in the Canadian War Cemetery in Beny-sur-Mer is marked simply “R. Beardy, gunner.” He enlisted in the army with his brother, Sandy, and they were among the roughly 14,000 Canadians who participated in the D-Day landing on June 6, 1944, and the months-long campaign that liberated France.

Rose Beardy died on July 30, 1944, at the age of 26. Sandy returned home to Cross Lake, Man., and spoke of a dream he’d had the night before Rose died, when he saw his brother in heaven.

“They fought for our rights,” said Rose’s great grandson, Tyrell Muskego, as he stood near the grave on Wednesday. “It’s very emotional.”

Mr. Muskego, 18, was part of a group of more than 20 high school students from Pimicikamak Cree Nation who travelled to France to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Open this photo in gallery: Tyrell Muskego, 18, from Cross Lake, Manitoba, stands at the grave of his great grandfather who died in World War II, in the Canadian War Cemetery in Beny-Sur-Mer, in northern France, on June 5, 2024.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail

They joined a couple of hundred people and a dozen Second World War veterans for a ceremony at the war cemetery, which contains the graves of nearly 2,100 Canadian soldiers. After the speeches, wreath layings and a moment of silence, the students gathered around Mr. Beardy’s grave. They draped a Pimicikamak flag over his tombstone, held hands and prayed.

The event was one of several that have taken place across Normandy this week as towns and villages gear up for Thursday’s anniversary.

Leaders from around two dozen countries will be attending a commemoration service to mark the occasion. Among those expected are U.S. President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and King Charles III. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is also due to attend.

Almost every town along the coast is decorated with Canadian, American, British and French flags in honour of the anniversary. For people here, the events of D-Day are close to their hearts.

Nearly 160,000 troops landed on the beaches that morning in what was one of the largest military operations ever launched. The soldiers attacked at five points codenamed Omaha, Utah, Sword, Gold and Juno where the Canadians were concentrated. Around 4,000 soldiers died on D-Day and 73,000 more lost their lives as Allied troops pushed toward Paris, which was liberated on Aug. 25, 1944. Among the dead were 5,000 Canadians.

“For us it’s important to commemorate the Canadians. It’s thanks to them that we remain French,” said Amelie Le Gouix, who lives in Beny-sur-Mer, which was one of the towns liberated by Canadian troops. “We can never forget, never.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Princess Anne unveiled a statue in Bretteville, Normandy, in honour of the Regina Rifle Regiment, which suffered more than 100 casualties on Juno Beach. They persevered nonetheless and liberated the towns of Reviers, Fontaine Henry, and Bretteville l’Orgueilleuse.

“The statue unveiled today will forever tell the story of loyalty, of bravery, and of duty,” said Anne who is Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment. “I also hope it will remind future generations to never forget the sacrifice and determination of the Regina Rifles.”

Jim Spenst’s brother, Arnie, was one of the Regina Rifles who landed at Juno Beach on D-Day. Arnie was wounded at some point during the invasion and lost his leg. “They shipped him back to England and then back to Canada,” recalled Mr. Spenst, 98, who is from Meadow Lake, Sask. Mr. Spenst enlisted in 1943 and was sent to Normandy in July 1944 after his brother returned home.

He hadn’t been back to Normandy until this week. “It’s nice and exciting and something that I really thought I’d like,” he said.

In Brittany, Mr. Macron honoured the role French paratroopers and local resistance fighters played in the D-Day invasion. He also travelled to Saint-Lô, Normandy on Wednesday, to pay tribute to the thousands of civilians who died.

Open this photo in gallery: D-Day veteran Lieutenant-General Richard Rohmer reflects as he stands amongst the graves at the Canadian War Cemetery during a ceremony to mark the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Beny-sur-Mer, northern France, on June 5, 2024.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail

At the Canadian War Cemetery, Lieutenant-General Richard Rohmer recalled what it meant for him, at the age of 19, to be among the Canadian soldiers who took part in D-Day. “It was significant for me, really significant,” he said Wednesday. “Many of my friends are here, my teammates in my squadron are here. And it’s significant that I am the only one left as a veteran of D-Day in this capacity, so I’m very proud of that fact.”

He added that even though the world remains engulfed in war, Canadians “can do something to assist liberty and justice.”

Daniel Guerin, the mayor of Reviers which is next to the cemetery, said the cemetery continues to play an important role in the lives of the residents. Many townsfolk regularly visit the site even though local memory is slowly being lost as elderly residents die.

“I’ve been coming here since I was six years old. It’s a tradition we have kept up from our parents,” Mr. Guerin said. “It’s an important place for us – to recognize the role Canadians played here.”

He added that every year the town hosts a ceremony with prayers and songs for the Canadians buried here. And they’ve started encouraging parents to bring their children. “I hope we will continue to celebrate, so the next generation remembers,” he said.