Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen won’t appeal murder conviction, prosecutors say

Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen will not be appealing his murder conviction over the killing and dismemberment of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, prosecutors said Monday.
In a tweet, prosecutors said Madsen’s defence team had only appealed against the life sentence that was handed down by the Copenhagen City Court. Prosecutors insist the sentence is correct.
Defence lawyer Betina Hald Engmark told Denmark’s TV2 that Madsen “doesn’t confess murdering Kim Wall but that he would like the case to be over with – also for the sake of the relatives and witnesses,”
Madsen was found guilty April 25 of murder, sexual assault and the dismembering of Wall. The Copenhagen court ruled unanimously that Madsen, 47, had lured Wall, 30, onto his hand-built submarine with the promise of an interview she had been trying to get for months.
The defence announced at the time that it would appeal, but didn’t specify whether it was disputing Madsen’s guilt or the sentence.
No date for the appeal over the sentence has been set.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.