Days before B.C. court decision on Huawei’s Meng, China threatens ‘damage’ to relations with Canada

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou poses with friends and family on the steps of the B.C. Supreme Court building in downtown Vancouver days before a judge rules on her extradition case.

The Chinese government has issued a new warning to Canada about further “damage” to relations between the two countries, days before a British Columbia judge releases a decision on an extradition hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Canada must “release Ms. Meng and ensure her safe return to China at an early date to avoid more damage caused to China-Canada relations,” China foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Tuesday.

The Supreme Court of British Columbia expects to release the reasons for its decision on Wednesday following an initial hearing in the extradition case against Ms. Meng. That decision will come 542 days after Ms. Meng was detained at the Vancouver airport at the request of U.S. prosecutors, an act that enraged China and was followed by a series of punitive measures by Beijing against Canadian citizens and trade with Canada.

China-Canada relations hang in the balance with Meng ruling

In Beijing Tuesday, Mr. Zhao declined to describe what further damage China could impose if Ms. Meng is not released, after China blocked imports of Canadian agricultural goods and, initially, froze high-level diplomatic contact with the Canadian government.

But Chinese state media this week threatened an outbreak of public “resentment” toward Canada if the B.C. court finds against Ms. Meng. “A decision that panders to the Trump administration would only lead to a rise in netizen resentment, which would affect bilateral relations between China and Canada,” the Communist Party-backed Global Times wrote in an unsigned editorial published online late Monday.

The sharp language marks a shift in tone after Beijing in recent months praised Ottawa for its response to the coronavirus epidemic. Canada did not follow the U.S. in singling out Chinese citizens for a travel ban. Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Theresa Tam, also lashed out at a journalist for “feeding into conspiracy theories” when asked about the trustworthiness of China’s official virus numbers. China subsequently revised upward the death toll in Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of the pandemic, by exactly 50 per cent.

The warnings come amid new signals from China that if a Canadian court sets free Ms. Meng, Beijing could respond by releasing Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the two Canadians arrested shortly after Ms. Meng was taken into custody in Vancouver, giving rise to accusations that China has been practising “hostage diplomacy.”

Both men have been accused of state secrets violations, but not formally charged.

“It’s clear that the fate of the two Michaels is closely related to the fate of Meng Wanzhou in Canada,” said Cheng Xiaohe, deputy director of the Center for China’s International Strategic Studies at Renmin University of China.

“If the Canadian court rules that Meng is to be released, in my opinion, China would also release these two Canadians very quickly,” he said. Trade between Canada and China will also “become much more normal once Ms. Meng is set free,” said Mr. Cheng, who previously worked for the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, an influential think tank that operates under China’s powerful intelligence agency, the Ministry of State Security.

The Chinese government has insisted that there is no connection between Ms. Meng’s situation and the arrests of the two Canadians. Both men are being kept in detention facilities with 24-hour lighting and have been denied consular visits for months, since the outbreak of the virus pandemic.

But “under the heavens, everything is related … despite the fact that everyone may deny that anything is related,” said Victor Gao, who is vice-president of the Center for China and Globalization, or CCG, another influential think tank closely affiliated with the Chinese government. CCG has done work for the United Front Work Department, the division of the Chinese government whose responsibilities include foreign influence.

“Don’t blame China for any further damage to Canada-China relations,” Mr. Gao said. “I only see very dark deterioration of the bilateral relationship if Meng Wanzhou is handed over to the United States.”

U.S. prosecutors have accused Ms. Meng of fraud related to violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran. Lawyers with Canada’s Department of Justice argued in a January hearing that Ms. Meng lied to a bank, an act that amounts to fraud under Canadian law.

Her lawyers argued her alleged conduct was not fraudulent and that any violation of U.S. sanctions is not a violation of law in Canada, which has not imposed the same sanctions against Iran.

In China, meanwhile, officials and scholars alike have dismissed the independence of the Canadian judiciary, insisting that Ms. Meng is the victim of political persecution, and Canada is an accomplice of a U.S. campaign against Huawei, a Shenzhen-based company important to Beijing’s plans to elevate its global technological power.

For a Canadian court to release Ms. Meng would “be an indication that Canada cares about its relationship with China,” said Liu Dan, a researcher with the Centre for Canadian Studies at Guangdong University of Foreign Studies. “It’s definitely the result that would be in line with China’s hopes.”

Ms. Meng, who has not spoken publicly since her arrest, offered an indication that she is feeling confident ahead of the court decision this week. On Saturday, she and other Huawei employees — including senior executives with the company — posed for photographs outside the B.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeal, the CBC reported Monday. In them, the group flashed thumbs-up gestures at the camera.

Huawei declined to comment.

In China, however, users of the Twitter-like Weibo service expressed pessimism about Ms. Meng’s chances. More than 8,000 voted in an online poll held by by the Communist Party’s powerful Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission.

Just 15 per cent said they are optimistic about how the B.C. court will rule on Ms. Meng.

-with reporting by Alexandra Li

