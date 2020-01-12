‘Death to the leader’: Angry Iranian protesters take to the streets again over downing of Ukrainian plane

Public fury has erupted in Iran after the military admitted mistakenly shooting down a Ukrainian airliner amid heightened tensions with the United States. Reuters

As street protests stretched into a second day in Iranian cities on Sunday, authorities were reported to be throttling Internet access to suppress news of the angry demonstrations against the Iranian military shoot-down of a Ukrainian passenger jet with 176 people on board, including 82 Iranians and 57 Canadians.

The shutdown of much of Iran’s Internet access, documented on Sunday by Internet researchers and Iranian social media users, was the latest sign of the Iranian government’s growing fear of escalating public outrage over the disastrous military decision to attack the passenger jet.

In defiance of a massive police presence, thousands of protesters have marched through Tehran and other cities for the past two days, accusing Iran’s top leaders of being “murderers” and “liars” for covering up the military’s role in the shoot-down of the airplane.

Many U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, encouraged the Iranian protests in tweets and other public statements on Saturday and Sunday, although it was unclear if the U.S. statements would have any influence, since Iranians were equally outraged at the U.S. assassination of Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani earlier this month.

The protesters in Tehran and other cities were angered that the government failed to shut down Iran’s civilian air space and airports last Wednesday when the military was on high alert for possible incursions by U.S. warplanes. Instead the Ukrainian plane was allowed to take off from Tehran’s airport, followed by the shoot-down just minutes later.

The protesters are also upset that the government lied about the cause of the crash for three days, calling it an accident until it finally reversed itself on Saturday and admitted the truth.

“Death to the liars,” the protesters shouted, according to videos and other reports posted on social media. “Dishonorable! Resignation is not enough!”

The protesters took direct aim at Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khameini. “Death to the leader,” they chanted.

They expressed outrage that the Iranian military had carefully avoided any U.S. casualties in its missile attacks on Iraqi military bases where U.S. troops were located, while recklessly shooting down a civilian airplane with Iranians on board.

Bessma Momani, a political scientist and Middle East expert at the University of Waterloo, said the protests are unusual because of their presence in Tehran, rather than smaller cities. “We’re seeing far more of the middle class in these protests,” she told The Globe and Mail in an interview on Sunday.

But the Iranian regime is too institutionalized and embedded in power to be easily toppled by the protests, she cautioned. There is no indication that the balance of power has reached a tipping point, she said.

Many of the protesters were university students, who gathered near Iranian university gates, reflecting the fact that many of the passengers on the Ukrainian jet were students from Iran and Canada.

On Saturday, Iranian security forces responded with tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters. They arrested the British ambassador, Rob Macaire, at one of the demonstrations, reportedly for taking photographs and video of the protests, but released him shortly afterward. The arrest sparked international criticism, including statements of protest by Canada, the United States, Britain and many European countries.

On social media, many Iranians denounced the airplane shoot-down by calling it “Iranian Chernobyl” – a reference to the Soviet Union’s failed attempt to cover up a nuclear disaster in 1986.

The protests are the latest sign of rising discontent with the Iranian government. Just two months ago, thousands of protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against soaring inflation, economic problems and government corruption. Police and security forces killed hundreds of protesters, possibly as many as 1,500 by some estimates, but the protesters on Saturday were undeterred by the risk of another crackdown.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled for next month in Iran, and the continuing protests could be a foreshadowing of setbacks for the government in those elections.

In another sign of trouble for the government, the latest protests were widely reported in Iran’s state media, which had previously suppressed most reports on protests.

Until the airplane shoot-down, Iran had been following a careful strategy of calibrating its response to the U.S. drone strike that killed Gen. Soleimani. Although it retaliated by firing missiles at military bases in Iraq where U.S. troops were based, Iran gave advance warning of the missile strikes, allowing the troops to avoid any casualties.

But the shoot-down of the Ukrainian airplane has inflicted heavy damage on Iran’s political strategy and its efforts to gain international support. Paul Ziemiak, a top leader of one of Germany’s biggest political parties, the Christian Democratic Union, told a German newspaper on Friday that sanctions should be imposed on Iran in response to the airplane attack. In another potential threat to Iran’s economy, many global airlines are now avoiding Iranian airspace and airports.

Mr. Trump voiced his support for the Iranian protesters in several tweets on Saturday and Sunday, including a tweet in Farsi, the main language of Iran. Addressing the “brave, long-suffering people of Iran,” Mr. Trump said: “We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.”

He also urged the Iranian government not to “massacre” any protesters or shut down the Internet to block coverage of the protests, as it has done in the past.

The British government protested the arrest of its ambassador at the protests, calling it “a flagrant violation” of international law.

“The Iranian government is at a crossroads moment,” British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement on Saturday. “It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Tehran of a "flagrant violation of international law" after the UK's ambassador in Iran was briefly arrested. David Doyle reports. Reuters

