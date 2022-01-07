Tigrayan rebel forces in Mekelle, Ethiopia, survey the wreckage of a downed Ethiopian Air Force plane on June 23, 2021, as the country's civil war rages on.FINBARR O'REILLY /The New York Times News Service

A tightening siege of northern Ethiopia, backed by a campaign of air strikes, is inflicting a mounting death toll on a region that has already been ravaged by war for the past 14 months.

United Nations agencies have warned this week that the air strikes are killing refugees and dozens of other civilians, while the World Health Organization says the blockade on medical supplies in the region is worse than anything experienced in Syria or Yemen. Children are dying as a result of the blockade, doctors say.

The UN estimates that almost 90 per cent of Tigray’s six million people need emergency food aid, but no trucks carrying humanitarian supplies have been allowed to enter Tigray since Dec. 15.

Three Eritrean refugees, including two children, were killed this week and four others were injured when an air strike hit the Mai Aini refugee camp in Tigray, the rebellious region that has been battling Ethiopian and Eritrean forces since November 2020. Details of the air strike were unclear, but Ethiopia has the only aircraft in the region.

“Refugees are not and should never be a target,” said Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, in a statement after the attack.

The UN office of humanitarian affairs said there were “mass civilian casualties” – including dozens of deaths – in a series of air strikes in Tigray in late December. One of the attacks hit a major electricity substation in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, killing a firefighter and damaging electricity in the region. It was “the most intense series of air attacks and casualties reported since October,” the UN said in a situation report.

In recent months, Ethiopia has received frequent shipments of armed drones from Turkey, Iran, China and the United Arab Emirates, according to independent experts monitoring the cargo flights and airports.

The sophisticated drones have turned the tide in the war, forcing Tigrayan forces to retreat to Tigray after they had advanced to within 200 kilometres of Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital. But there are widespread reports that the drones have also attacked civilian targets in Tigray.

A video posted online by Tigrayan media on Friday showed a civilian minibus that had been reportedly destroyed by an armed drone, killing 25 people, near the Tigrayan city of Axum. The video showed a massive dent and scorch marks on the roof of the minibus, showing that it had been hit by a missile from above.

For the victims of air strikes, hospital care in Tigray is increasingly difficult because the blockade by Ethiopian authorities is halting medical supplies to the region.

The WHO said the blockade is causing deaths in Tigray from shortages of medical aid, adding that it has not been permitted to send medical supplies into Tigray for the past six months, despite repeated requests.

“Even in the toughest periods of conflict in Syria, South Sudan, Yemen and others, WHO and partners have had access to save lives,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Thursday. “However, in Tigray the de facto blockade is preventing access to humanitarian supplies, which is killing people.”

At the largest hospital in Tigray region, Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekelle, patients are dying from a lack of oxygen and essential medicine as a result of the blockade, according to a statement published on Tuesday by its doctors and other health staff.

“We have been forced to work in a hospital without intravenous fluids, gloves, even the most commonly used antibiotics, anti-pain medication, drugs vital for women undergoing labour and delivery, drugs for various kinds of mental illnesses, basic laboratory tests and a lot of other essential drugs,” the health workers said.

“The oxygen supply to our hospital has become very unreliable and resulted in the death of patients because of the frequent breaking down of machines that could have been easily repaired.”

The hospital has less than 18 per cent of the essential drugs that it needs, compared to 82 per cent a year ago, the statement said. The hospital staff said they have been forced to use expired drugs, while begging local residents to donate soap, detergent, bed sheets and linen.

Children needing surgery have been left to die, and neurosurgeons have been forced to do brain operations without scans or images, the statement said.

In photos health workers provided of skeletal children who are being treated for severe malnutrition, one boy, four-year-old Medhaniye, is visibly malnourished, starving because his farming family has food shortages.

“The ox they used to plough their fields was stolen, animal foods were burned to ashes, and household goods were stolen by soldiers,” the hospital staff said. “In the nearby health centre, no medications are available and its equipment was stolen or damaged by the soldiers.”

Another severely malnourished child in the hospital is nine-month-old Milat. “She was born in a forest while the whole family of six was hiding out from soldiers,” the hospital staff wrote. “Most of their cereals were stolen and the remainder was mixed with soil by soldiers. All household goods were stolen. Their harvest was burned to ashes in a field. The father was forced to carry weapons to the battlefield and was beaten by soldiers.”

Over the past six months, because of the access restrictions, Tigray has received less than 12 per cent of the humanitarian supplies that it needs, the UN says.

“In Tigray, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate,” UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarre told journalists on Thursday.

“Several UN and non-Governmental organizations will be forced to cease operations if humanitarian supplies, fuel and cash are not delivered to Tigray very soon,” he said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.