Canada's National Defense Minister Anita Anand at the Embassy of Canada in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 31, 2022. Ms. Anand was in Kyiv on a two-day visit to show Canada’s solidarity with Ukraine.ANTON SKYBA/The Globe and Mail

Ukraine has once more asked Canada to supply it with lethal weapons, as the U.S. warned the United Nations Security Council that Russia was still building up forces and intended to attack its neighbour.

Ukraine has pleaded for Canadian armaments multiple times in recent months, as Russia has amassed an invasion-sized military force around Ukraine. Monday’s appeal was made by Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, in a meeting in Kyiv with Defence Minister Anita Anand, who said she would take the request back to Ottawa for consideration with her cabinet colleagues.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration have repeatedly warned that they see signs Russian President Vladimir Putin could soon order a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia, which has demanded guarantees that Ukraine will never be allowed to join the NATO military alliance, has amassed an estimated 130,000 soldiers around Ukraine.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador the UN, told a public meeting of the Security Council on Monday that Moscow was preparing “to conduct offensive operations into Ukraine” – a charge Russia denied. Ms. Greenfield-Thomas said Russia had used more than 2,000 rail cars to move its military equipment to its border with Ukraine, a build-up that was continuing, and which has also seen troops deployed to Belarus, a close Russian ally, as well as to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

“This is the largest ... mobilization of troops in Europe in decades. And as we speak, Russia is sending even more forces and arms to join them,” Ms. Thomas-Greenfield said. “If Russia further invades Ukraine, none of us will be able to say we didn’t see it coming. And the consequences will be horrific.”

Moscow has consistently denied that it has any plans to attack its neighbour. On Monday, Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the UN, said it was the U.S. and its allies that had created the crisis.

“Our Western colleagues are talking about the need for de-escalation. However, first and foremost, they themselves are whipping up tensions and rhetoric and are provoking escalation,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also accused Western countries of talking up the threat of war, and creating a “panic” that has damaged his country’s economy.

Canada, the U.S. and the European Union have signalled that they will seek to punish Mr. Putin and his inner circle with harsh economic sanctions if Russia launches an invasion of Ukraine. On Monday – ahead of a meeting with the emir of gas-rich Qatar to discuss energy supplies in the event of a conflict – Mr. Biden said the U.S. was “ready no matter what” Russia decided to do.

But no foreign government has said it will send troops to fight on Ukraine’s behalf, meaning this country of 44 million people could find itself heavily outgunned in a war against one of the world’s most powerful militaries. Ukraine has called for Western sanctions to start now, rather than after a theoretical invasion has begun.

Ms. Anand, who was in Kyiv on a two-day visit to show Canada’s solidarity with Ukraine, said in an interview with The Globe and Mail that she had discussed “aid, writ large” in her meeting with Mr. Reznikov. While the Liberal government has thus far resisted sending lethal armaments to Kyiv, Ms. Anand said the issue was still under discussion.

She said she wouldn’t publicly discuss what type of weapons Ukraine had asked for, but Mr. Reznikov told The Globe in a recent interview that his country – which has a large and battle-hardened land army after eight years of fighting against Russian-backed forces in the Donbas region – was in dire need of anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems, as well as naval defences and electronic jamming equipment.

Ms. Anand said she had come to Kyiv to hear first-hand about the Ukrainian military’s requirements.

“I was here to gather information on that point, primarily, and specifics about what aid in particular would be most beneficial for Ukraine – and I committed … to take the conversation back to our Prime Minister and our cabinet to further discuss the aid that we’re providing to Ukraine,” Ms. Anand said. “We discussed all types of aid, and Canada stands continually ready to support Ukraine.”

Canada has already announced an emergency $120-million loan to support Ukraine’s economy, as well as the immediate expansion of Operation Unifier – a mission that sees Canadian troops train their Ukrainian counterparts – from 200 soldiers to 260. Ms. Anand said Canada was taking a “methodical” approach, involving several government departments, to delivering further aid.

“All options are on the table,” she said.

Working from the assumption that Russia could commence an assault at any time, Britain, the U.S. and several European countries have been rushing in recent weeks to deliver anti-tank weapons and other munitions to Ukraine. On Monday, Poland announced it had agreed to send weapons, including air defence systems, to Ukraine.

Ms. Anand, who also met in Kyiv with Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy and National Security and Defence Council chief Oleksiy Danilov, pushed back against the suggestion that Canada risked waiting too long to deliver the kind of weapons the Ukrainian government is asking for.

“We recognize, as do the Ukrainians, that the Russian threat didn’t begin in November, 2021. The Russian threat began with the invasion of Crimea in 2014 – and that’s why Canada stepped up to the plate in 2015 with Operation Unifier,” she said, adding that her presence in Kyiv was a sign of Canada’s continuing support.

Canada is also sending the frigate HMCS Montreal – which departed Halifax two weeks ago – to the Mediterranean and Black seas on a six-month deployment under NATO’s Operation Reassurance. Like Operation Unifier, that NATO mission was launched in the wake of Russia’s 2014 seizure of the Crimean Peninsula.

Ms. Anand said she had also discussed cybersecurity with her Ukrainian counterparts. Several Ukrainian government departments have been targeted by cyberattacks in recent months, which Kyiv has blamed on Moscow. Computer networks at Global Affairs Canada were also affected by an apparent Jan. 19 cyberattack. Ottawa has not yet made any public statements about who it believes was behind the incident.

