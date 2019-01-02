Democrats take the House: What to expect at Thursday’s swearing-in, and after that

Open this photo in gallery Flags fly in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 1, 2019, two days before the swearing in of a new session of the House of Representatives. The Associated Press

Congress was set to reconvene Wednesday with no sign of a workable plan to end a 12-day-old partial government shutdown, and President Donald Trump is not budging on his demand for US$5-billion to pay for his border wall.

When Democrats take over the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, they plan to approve a two-part spending package meant to end the shutdown. But its prospects are grim in the Republican-controlled Senate. Late Tuesday, a White House spokeswoman also dismissed the Democrats' plan as a “non-starter.”

Mr. Trump has invited the top Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress to the White House on Wednesday for what congressional sources described as a border security briefing.

What’s happening Thursday?

Open this photo in gallery Nancy Pelosi is presumed to be the Democrats' choice for Speaker of the House once they take over. JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters

In last November’s midterm elections, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives were up for grabs – and Democrats ended up with a majority of them, 235 compared with the Republicans' 199, and one seat still undecided. Thursday is the day those representatives take their oath of office and begin the House’s 116th session.

First, the members elect a speaker, which is likely to be Democrat Nancy Pelosi of California. The member who’s served longest in the House then administers the oath of office to the Speaker, who then swears in the other members en masse. The oath reads as follows:

I, [name], do solemnly swear [or affirm] that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.

First order of business: The shutdown

Open this photo in gallery Jan. 1, 2019: A closed sign is displayed at The National Archives entrance in Washington as a partial government shutdown stretches into its third week. The Associated Press

The new Democratic majority will quickly pivot Thursday to a pair of bills to fund the parts of the government that have been shuttered in a dispute over money for President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico. The shutdown, which has been in effect since just before Christmas, affects some 800,000 federal employees in jobs deemed non-essential.

The first bill would temporarily fund the Department of Homeland Security at current levels, with US$1.3-billion for border security, through Feb. 8, while talks continue. The second is a measure made up of six other bipartisan bills – some of which have already passed the Senate – to fund the departments of Agriculture, Interior, Housing and Urban Development and others that have partly closed. They would provide money through the remainder of the fiscal year, to Sept. 30.

Senate Republicans are reluctant to consider the House bills unless they know the President is on board. But Mr. Trump has signalled he’s in no hurry to end the shutdown, since it could impair the Democrats’ new House majority. So far, House Democrats appear largely unified in their plan to vote to reopen government without the US$5-billion Mr. Trump is demanding to build the wall. With Mr. Trump dug in over the issue, the shutdown could drag on.

Other House business

Open this photo in gallery Nov. 14, 2018: Ilhan Omar, a representative-elect from Minnesota, smiles on Capitol Hill after a photo op with the freshman class. The House will need to loosen its rules against wearing hats on the chamber floor to allow Ms. Omar, who is Muslim, to wear a hijab. Susan Walsh/The Associated Press

Laying new ground rules: The House is set to approve a rules package on Thursday that sets a new tone for governing. For example, it requires that legislation first be considered in committees before bills are brought to the floor for votes. It bans lawmakers from serving on corporate boards. And it recognizes the diversity of the new freshman class by easing a century-old rule against wearing hats on the chamber floor to allow Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat who is Muslim, to wear a head scarf.

The ‘Green New Deal’: Climate change is one of several sources of friction between the established House Democrats and the freshman class. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has been critical of the leader’s plans to create a Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. She prefers a panel that focuses on renewable energy investments and whose members refuse campaign donations from oil and other fossil-fuel industries. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is a proponent of a so-called Green New Deal, an economic package to address both environmental issues and economic inequality.

Many people ask what a Green New Deal entails.



We are calling for a wartime-level, just economic mobilization plan to get to 100% renewable energy ASAP.



To read more, check out https://t.co/kzlXUIk0Dg - that’s our resolution text. Read Section #6 for our detailed scope & scale. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 2, 2019

Health care: By early next week, House Democrats are expected to consider a resolution to defend the Affordable Care Act in legal proceedings after a Texas judge ruled it largely unconstitutional in a legal challenge brought by Republican attorneys-general from several states.

Campaign finance: H.R. 1, the first bill of the new House majority, is a good-government package that tackles campaign finance reforms and other issues. It will begin making its way through the newly bolstered committee process.

You’ve been served: What the Democrats can do with their new powers

With control of the House, Democrats have new ways to challenge the President by issuing subpoenas and convening committee hearings. They could lead investigations into his tax returns (which, in a break from political custom, he didn’t release during the 2016 election), or possible conflicts of interest from his business dealings.

The big question is what the Democrats could do next to investigate the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. Already, special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe has indicted several of Mr. Trump’s former associates, but Mr. Trump cast a shadow over its future when he fired Jeff Sessions as attorney-general, replacing him for now with Republican loyalist Matthew Whitaker. The Democrat-controlled House committees could, for instance, call Mr. Whitaker to testify about his plans for the Mueller investigation, or use subpoenas to obtain related documents and e-mails.

Mr. Trump has threatened unspecified retaliation against the Democrats if they investigate his conduct. The GOP-controlled Senate is still essential to any legislation the House wants to pass, so the Democrats will be cautious in how they use their investigative powers.





Compiled by Globe staff

Associated Press, with reports from Reuters and Globe staff