Democrats look set to make Senate gains, but majority unclear

Democrats were on track on Tuesday night to make gains in the Senate, although whether they could secure a majority of the upper house remained unclear.
Should Joe Biden win the presidential election, the Democrats require a net pickup of at least three seats. Doug Jones took an Alabama Senate seat for the Democrats in a special election in 2017, but as expected, lost it to Republican challenger Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday night.
If Donald Trump prevails, the Democrats need four, because the vice-president is also president of the Senate and casts the deciding vote in the event of a tie.
On Tuesday night, the Democrats had one solid gain. In Colorado, The New York Times declared that John Hickenlooper, the former governor and mayor of Denver, had defeated Republican Senator Cory Gardner. Colorado has been trending more and more Democratic in each election, and Mr. Hickenlooper’s victory was further confirmation of that.
There was also encouraging news for the Democrats elsewhere. In Montana, the Democratic former governor, Steve Bullock, hoped to defeat Republican Senator Steve Daines in a contest that was, per capita, the most expensive in the union. In early returns, Mr. Bullock held a sizable lead.
In Arizona, with almost three quarters of the vote in, Democratic challenger Mark Kelly held a double-digit lead over Republican Senator Martha McSally. Mr. Kelly is a former astronaut and the husband of Gabby Giffords, the former representative who was the victim of a near-fatal shooting. The Democrats had high hopes for Arizona, and it appeared they may be rewarded.
In Iowa, Republican Senator Joni Ernst, a huge supporter of Mr. Trump, faced Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, who had a commanding lead with about a fifth of the polls reporting.
In North Carolina, even though Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham was caught up in an extramarital scandal, he led Republican Senator Thom Tillis in the polls by placing a heavy emphasis on health-care reform. Mr. Cunningham began Tuesday night with a strong lead, although Mr. Tillis clawed his way back as later returns were posted. It was unclear late in the evening which candidate would prevail.
Republicans, however, had reason to feel good about Georgia. The state is choosing both its senators in this election. Democrat Jon Ossoff, a journalist and entrepreneur, sought to unseat Republican Senator David Perdue, while Democrat Raphael Warnock, a minister, was among a wild-and-wooly mix of candidates for the seat that Kelly Loeffler was appointed to last year and that she seeks to win in her own right. With about half the vote counted, Mr. Perdue enjoyed a comfortable lead, while Ms. Warnock was narrowly ahead.
Under Georgia’s rules, if no candidate wins a majority of the vote, the two top contenders face each other in a January runoff. At least one may be needed.
Republicans were also celebrating in South Carolina. Mr. Trump has few more vocal champions than South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, which is why money from inside and outside the state flooded into the campaign of his Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison. But Mr. Graham cruised to a comfortable victory. In the 2020 elections, at least at the Senate level, a fundraising advantage did not necessarily translate into victory at the polls.
In other Senate battlegrounds, returns were slow to arrive. That included Maine, where Senator Susan Collins, a beleaguered moderate Republican, sought a fifth term. Her vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh angered progressives, and she faced a stiff challenge from Sara Gideon, Speaker of the state House. After polls closed, Ms. Collins took an early lead, but with only a small fraction of the vote reporting.
The fate of the Senate could be crucial to U.S. politics over the next four years. With the House of Representatives firmly in Democratic hands, control of the Senate would provide the Democrats with a united Congress, regardless of who became president.
But a divided Congress in a deeply polarized country would struggle to reach the kinds of compromises needed for progress in health care, immigration reform and other key social issues.
Control of the Senate also determines who is appointed to the Supreme Court. One of Mr. Trump’s signal achievements was placing three conservative judges on the court, tilting the judicial balance.
In any case, the Senate leadership appeared set to remain unchanged. Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell won re-election in Kansas, while Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York was not facing re-election.
Which of the two men would become majority leader in the Senate remained the unanswered question.