Denis Shapovalov gets dream matchup at Wimbledon, faces Andy Murray in third round

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Denis Shapovalov gets dream matchup at Wimbledon, faces Andy Murray in third round

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Félix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the third round after beating Mikael Ymer of Sweden 6-4, 4-6, 7-6, 6-1. He’ll play Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the third round.

TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

When Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov was growing up, one of his dreams was to face Andy Murray on the centre stage of a major championship.

Shapovalov will get his wish Friday when he comes up against Murray for the first time on Wimbledon’s centre court in what will be one of the biggest tests of the Canadian’s young career.

Shapovalov, 22, has never set foot on the famed centre court. By contrast, the 34-year-old Scot is a two-time Wimbledon champion and former world No. 1 whose remarkable play during this year’s tournament has captivated British tennis fans.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s going to be a great moment for me,” Shapovalov said Thursday. “I grew up wanting to play against Andy in the spotlight like this. So it’s definitely a match I’m looking forward to. It’s going to be a lot of fun out there.”

How much fun it will be for him remains to be seen. Even though COVID-19 restrictions mean the crowd will be half the size as usual, Shapovalov can expect a noisy and hostile reception every time he hits the ball on Friday.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is Canada’s brightest contender at Wimbledon

Bianca Andreescu’s hopes of recapturing magic dashed at Wimbledon

Murray has always had rabid support at Wimbledon but the sentimental attachment has grown stronger this year as he hurls his ageing body and metal hip around the court with trademark gusto. He hadn’t played here since 2017 when his hip injuries first surfaced and his last title came in 2016, when he beat Canada’s Milos Raonic in straight sets.

Shapovalov was winning the boy’s crown that year as a 17-year-old and he recalled watching Murray dominate his compatriot. “Yeah, I remember his win in ’16 for sure,” he said.

Murray has already scored two dramatic victories this week that have brought back memories of past triumphs. On Wednesday he fell behind two sets to one to German qualifier Oscar Otte before rallying to win 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Two days earlier he nearly blew a two-set, 5-0 lead to Nikoloz Basilashvili, the 24th seed, but clawed back to win 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Few pundits predicted Murray would go very far at Wimbledon this year and before the tournament began most of the media’s attention had been focused on Novak Djokovic and other likely winners. Now he’s suddenly been labelled “Marvellous Murray” and he’s managed to divert attention from England’s promising run at the Euro 2020 soccer championship.

The worry for Shapovalov is that during both wins Murray relied on the crowd for badly needed boosts at critical moments. On Wednesday he drew on a pair of screaming fans sitting courtside for inspiration. “You know, I picked a few people in the crowd and was basically, like, staring at them pretty much after every point and trying to just engage with them,” he said after the match. “It’s something I have done a number of times over the years in certain matches.”

Story continues below advertisement

Shapovalov, too, was struck by Murray’s comeback performance on Wednesday. “Honestly just as a tennis fan, it was fun to watch,” he said. “It felt like he was the player that he was, you know, couple years back. It was really exciting to see.”

But there is no doubt that Shapovalov presents a much tougher challenge for Murray than his first two opponents.

Despite the hype, Murray is still ranked 118th in the world and he’s had limited playing time this year. Shapovalov, ranked No. 12, is one of the rising stars of tennis and he went into Wimbledon having reached the semi-finals of the Queen’s Cup, a grass-court tune-up event in London. And while Murray has already spent more than seven hours on the court, Shapovalova is well rested having played just one match. He beat Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the first round on Tuesday and advanced to the second round Wednesday when his opponent, Spain’s Pablo Andujar, pulled out because of a rib injury.

When asked how he’ll cope with the crowd and Murray’s famed tenacity, Shapovalov seemed largely unperturbed. “I’ve been playing these top guys, you know, a couple times now, so for me it’s not a problem to turn the switch off [the crowd noise] anymore,” he said. Then he smiled and added: “I’m hoping to have a long match and a long battle. I mean, that’s what I love play for. I’m definitely ready.”

Of the Canadians who were in action Thursday, Félix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the third round after beating Mikael Ymer of Sweden 6-4, 4-6, 7-6, 6-1. He’ll play Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the third round.

In doubles play Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Anastasia Potapova of Russia lost their first-round match 2-6, 6-3, 8-6 while Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Caroline Garcia of France were beaten 6-4, 6-2. Sharon Fichman of Toronto and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos won 6-2, 6-1.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies