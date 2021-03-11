Some European countries pause AstraZeneca vaccinations to investigate reports of medical issues

Denmark and Norway suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday in yet another blow to Europe’s stumbling vaccine rollout.

The Danish and Norwegian moves came one day after Austria suspended the use of a specific batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine after a patient who was diagnosed with blood multiple thrombosis (blood clots) died 10 days after being vaccinated with the product. Another patient suffered from pulmonary embolism but is recovering.

In Italy, the national and Sicilian press has reported the deaths of two relatively young Sicilian police officers a few days after receiving the AstraZeneca jab. Both reportedly received the vaccine from the same batch. They were said to be in good heath before they were vaccinated.

The European Medicines Agency has launched an investigation into the AstraZeneca vaccine to determine whether the deaths and illnesses were vaccine-related. The quality of the batch used in Austria will be inspected for possible defects.

The same batch of 1 million doses, known as ABV5300, was used in 16 other countries in the European Union, including Spain, Sweden and Netherlands.

According to the EMA, this particular batch was not used in Italy. But the Italian drugs regulator halted the use of a separate batch, ABV2856, after the two Sicilian deaths.

In a statement published on Wednesday, after Austria suspended the AstraZeneca vaccine, the EMA said “There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine.”

The agency added: “The information available so far indicates that the number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people is no higher than that seen in the general population.”

The EMA said that, as of March 9, 22 thromboembolic cases had been reported among the 3 million people who had taken the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Austria intends to suspend the AstraZeneca vaccine for 14 days while the investigation takes place. By Thursday, seven European countries, including Iceland, Estonia and Luxembourg, had halted the use of the ABV5300 batch. The Spanish health ministry said it would continue to administer doses from the batch because it was unaware of any cases of blood clot related to it.

The AstraZeneca product is one of three available in the EU. The others are made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The AstraZeneca vaccine has also been approved for use in Canada, with initial shipments arriving in Ontario this week.

On Thursday, the EMA approved the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though supply constraints will ensure that its EU rollout will be slow.

In an interview, Pierre Morgon of MRGN Advisors, a Swiss-based biotech and vaccine consultancy, said “This is a reminder that the safety database of a novel medication isn’t comprehensive until there’s a very large number of people having used the medication, representing all, or almost all, medical situations and conditions.”

Typically, vaccines and other medications are developed through clinical trials in which there are inclusion and exclusion medical conditions for the people involved in the trials. Any adverse effects for those with medical conditions excluded from the trials would not be known until after those products were approved and available to the public.

AstraZeneca said that patient safety was its “highest priority” and that the safety of the vaccine “has been extensively studied in phase 3 clinical trials and peer-reviewed data confirms the vaccine has been generally well tolerated.”

The suspensions of the use of AstraZeneca product, which has been ordered in far greater quantities by governments around the world than any other vaccine, will inevitably slow the European vaccination campaign. According to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, the EU has given doses to just under 10 per cent of the population. The U.K. and U.S. rates are three times higher.

In London trading, AstraZeneca shares lost 2.7 per cent.

