Deputy national security adviser leaves White House after statement from first lady

Deputy national security adviser leaves White House after statement from first lady

Zeke Miller
Washington
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Mira Ricardel takes part in a meeting at the Pentagon in Washington on Oct. 9, 2003.

HANDOUT/Reuters

Deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel is leaving the White House, one day after first lady Melania Trump’s office issued an extraordinary statement calling for her dismissal.

No replacement was named. Aides said Ricardel clashed with the first lady’s staff over her visit to Africa last month. Yet it is highly unusual for a first lady or her office to weigh in on personnel matters, especially the president’s national security staff.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Ricardel will have a new role in the administration.

On Tuesday, Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s spokeswoman, released a statement saying: “It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honour of serving in this White House.”

President Donald Trump’s White House has set records for administration turnover. Ricardel was the third person to hold the post under Trump.

An ally of national security adviser John Bolton, Ricardel began her service in the Trump administration as associate director in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, then moved to the Commerce Department last year.

Bolton brought her into the West Wing shortly after taking the job in April. He is travelling in Asia this week alongside Vice-President Mike Pence.

