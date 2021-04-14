 Skip to main content
Derek Chauvin trial: Judge turns down defence motion for acquittal

Amy Forliti, Steve Karnowski and Tammy Webber
MINNEAPOLIS
The Associated Press
Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill presides over the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on April 14, 2021.

POOL/Reuters

The judge at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial Wednesday turned down a defence request to acquit the former officer in George Floyd’s death.

Judge Peter Cahill pressed on with the case after Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson argued that prosecutors had failed to prove that Chauvin killed Floyd. A motion for acquittal is a fairly common manoeuvre midway through a trial.

Nelson said the prosecution’s expert witnesses gave conflicting opinions about what caused Floyd’s death after the 46-year-old Black man was pinned under the white officer’s knee for what authorities say was 9 1/2 minutes last May.

The request came on day two of the defence case. The prosecution rested its own case on Tuesday after 11 days of testimony and gripping video evidence.

