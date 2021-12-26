Desmond Tutu waves during a speech against apartheid, to a crowd of demonstrators, on Jan. 8, 1986, outside the South African Embassy in Washington.Dennis Cook/The Associated Press

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the liberation hero who rallied South Africa and the world to defeat apartheid and then persisted as a fearless fighter for moral justice to the end of his life, has died in Cape Town at the age of 90.

Millions of South Africans mourned on Sunday for the loss of the last remaining giant of the anti-apartheid movement. He was South Africa’s last living Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and the last icon of an era when moral courage and sacrifice helped to topple racial evil.

The son of a teacher and a domestic worker in a Transvaal mining town, and a survivor of polio as a child, Desmond Tutu rose to become an Anglican bishop and a charismatic leader of the liberation struggle in the 1980s when Nelson Mandela and other comrades were in prison. He pushed Canada and other countries to seek sanctions against the apartheid regime, one of the key steps in finally ending white-minority rule.

As the leader of countless marches and demonstrations against the regime, he suffered volleys of tear gas, arrest by the police and the confiscation of his passport, but refused to back down from the fight.

In the early 1990s, as apartheid died, he dared to dream of a “rainbow nation” – as he famously called it – that would emerge from the ashes to inspire the world to greatness. Even when this dream was later tainted by the corruption and greed of many politicians in the democratic era, he endured as the moral conscience of South Africa and the world, refusing to remain silent on injustices.

Diminutive in physical stature, he charmed the world and disarmed his enemies with mischievous humour, an infectious laugh and a biting wit. He had a habit of rousing crowds at lengthy funerals by urging them to dance. “Be nice to whites,” he told an audience in 1984. “They need you to rediscover their humanity.”

In a brave attempt to heal the country’s racial wounds, he became the chairman of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, documenting the crimes of apartheid in a marathon series of public hearings in the late 1990s. Later, when it became clear that the ruling African National Congress was reluctant to prosecute hundreds of those crimes, he spoke out tirelessly for justice for the victims, renewing the call repeatedly in recent years.

In the final decades of his life, Archbishop Tutu – who became Archbishop Emeritus of the Anglican Church after his retirement – continued to campaign for justice for global causes. He spoke out against homophobia, climate change, environmental neglect and the oppression of persecuted peoples from Tibet and Myanmar to Iraq and the Palestinian territories. “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor,” he once said.

Archbishop Tutu was unwilling to stay silent when the ANC government drifted into corruption and cronyism, especially during the presidency of Jacob Zuma from 2009 to 2018. This made him increasingly a hate figure for Mr. Zuma’s acolytes, who have remained a powerful minority in the ruling party today. In 2013, the Zuma government barred him from speaking at Nelson Mandela’s funeral – a snub that wounded him deeply, as he later admitted.

Even after the news of his death on Sunday, some Zuma supporters continued to denounce him bitterly – including one of Mr. Zuma’s daughters, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, who retweeted a comment by a South African who called him “an evil man.” It was a revealing sign of the feuding and factionalism that have badly damaged South Africa and the struggle for justice in recent years.

But despite the insults hurled by the Zuma faction, there was an outpouring of grief and tributes from most leaders in the country and around the world.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement on Sunday.

“Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead. A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world.”

The Canadian High Commission in South Africa joined in the tributes, recalling how Archbishop Tutu had met with Canada’s then prime minister, Brian Mulroney, in 1984 after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. The meeting was later described as a turning point in the international response to apartheid, leading to tougher sanctions against the regime, the High Commission said in a tweet on Sunday.

