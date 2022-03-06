Local residents look for cover as they escape from the town of Irpin, after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters

Russian shells once again struck civilians trying to evacuate from Ukraine’s hardest-hit places Sunday, as cities across the country sought to bring people to safety.

Ukrainian authorities said they intended to once again organize safe routes out of cities like Mariupol, where people are so desperate they are hydrating from snow, and Irpin, which has seen heavy shelling.

Shelling on civilians departing Irpin on Sunday killed at least three people, including two children, according to a local media report distributed by the Ukrainian parliament. Video of the attack from a New York Times photo team showed lines of people walking with suitcases when a projectile strikes in the middle of a city street.

Still, authorities in Mariupol said they would once again attempt to send civilians through a safe corridor, beginning at noon Sunday. Attacks led to the abandonment of an evacuation attempt the previous day, when evacuees came under fire from Russian forces. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, blamed poor communication and bad discipline on the part of the Russian military.

“We appointed the locations for civilians to gather to be evacuated. Unfortunately, the Russian Federation can’t effectively control their soldiers on the ground, who continued shelling the evacuation routes,” he said Saturday.

Mariupol has now been without electricity, heat and water for six days. Its Internet and phone service has been cut off.

“People are literally being forced to live off snow,” Laurent Ligozat, an emergency coordinator in Ukraine with Médecins Sans Frontières, said in an interview published by the humanitarian group.

“Hospitals, supermarkets, and residential buildings have suffered heavy damages. And it is not possible to bring any relief supplies into the city,” he said.

The isolation of Mariupol and Volnovakha, another city that has attempted to mount evacuation attempts in recent days, has been so complete that authorities say they cannot provide information on the numbers of killed or wounded.

“It is currently impossible to establish exact data there,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk regional administration, said in a Telegram post.

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press

Russian forces have laid siege to several urban areas in southern and eastern Ukraine, and on Saturday night conducted heavy shelling of Izyum, a city of 45,000 located roughly 120 kilometres to the southeast of Kharkiv. Military authorities reported a barrage of Russian artillery, rockets and bombs that struck residential areas and the city’s centre.

It was an “insidious and criminal” attack, the Ukrainian military said in a Facebook statement.

The continuous attacks, and the targeting of civilians, have made evacuations dangerous across the country.

A westbound train from Kyiv was forced to stop on the tracks when shelling broke out at the Korosten station in the Zhytomyr region.

In the north-eastern city of Sumy, hundreds of Indian students at a local medical university remain unable to leave. With no running water, they have taken to using donations of drinking water to flush toilets, said Mohammad Mahtab Raza, who is in his fourth year of medical studies.

“There is no cash left in the ATMs. Banks are closed. No money to buy food and medicines. We have limited stocks left with us,” he said. “Students are having panic attacks and we can’t leave the city without permission, safety and security. If we will leave the city, they will shoot us.”

The students have made desperate pleas to governments, including in India, to secure a safe evacuation corridor. But that has not yet been provided.

The cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol “have seen pure evil atrocities,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address Sunday.

He repeated his call for western nations to enforce a no-fly zone — a suggestion rejected by NATO countries for fear of engaging in direct conflict with Russian forces. Ukraine is in a fight to defend the borders “between life and slavery,” Mr. Zelensky said.

He cited captured maps and other documents found on hundreds of captured Russian soldiers and pilots to accuse Moscow of pursuing a calculated strategy.

“That is not an improvisation,” he said. “They prepared this invasion, cruelly cynical.”

More than 1.5 million refugees have now left Ukraine, including nearly 250,000 to Moldova, where U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Sunday.

“We’ve never faced a moment as urgent and as challenging as the one we face today,” he said, calling for international support for Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest nations.

Moldova President Maia Sandu called it a “moral duty” to help those in need, but said Moldova needs financial aid, help from specialists in refugee crises and assistance in creating mechanisms to “re-channel” Ukrainians into other parts of Europe, she said.

It is a “dark period of time for the whole region,” she said.

President Zelensky, however, warned of even wider-scale Russian attacks to come.

“They are preparing to bombard Odessa,” he said. The Mediterranean architecture and sandy beaches of the Black Sea city have long made it a cherished destination for Russians, a place where visitors could feel “genuine warmth,” Mr. Zelensky said.

Rocket and missile attacks on that city, he said, will constitute a war crime, he said, but also “a historical crime.”

