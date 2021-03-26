 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Despite shortages, Zimbabwe hesitates to take Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

Geoffrey YorkAfrica Bureau Chief
Jeffrey Moyo
Johannesburg and Harare
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Zimbabwe's Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri receives her first first dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine on March 24, 2021 in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

Melisa Hungoidza keeps changing her mind about the Chinese vaccine.

Three times she has visited the COVID-19 vaccination centre at Wilkins Hospital in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare. Three times she has decided to walk away without a jab.

“I told myself I’d have to wait to see if other health workers join the vaccination, but I saw nobody,” the 34-year-old nurse’s aide said. “I’m afraid, because nothing much was said to us as health workers about the side effects of the Sinopharm vaccine.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

Tracking Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans: A continuing guide

New study casts doubt on time between COVID-19 vaccine doses

Zimbabwe was one of the first African countries to receive vaccines for the virus, thanks to a donation from China five weeks ago. Today it has received 600,000 doses of two Chinese vaccines, Sinopharm and Sinovac. Yet it has managed to administer fewer than 59,000 of those doses so far, largely because of a lack of enthusiasm from the Zimbabwean people.

The vaccines are free, there are usually no age or occupation restrictions and the queues are often relatively short. It took only 15 minutes for people to be vaccinated at Wilkins Hospital on Friday. Yet people are still reluctant to take the jab.

Analysts say the slow acceptance of the Chinese vaccines in Zimbabwe is largely owing to a mistrust of the country’s authoritarian government, a lack of a concerted campaign to educate people about the benefits of vaccination and a widespread suspicion of corruption in China’s deals with the Zimbabwean government.

“It shows that millions of people here have no trust in the Chinese vaccine,” said Claris Madhuku, an activist who heads the Platform for Youth Development, a Zimbabwean civil society organization.

“People question China’s sincerity in donating the doses to Zimbabwe,” he told The Globe and Mail. “They don’t trust the deals between China and Zimbabwe at the government level because they associate it with lots of corruption.”

Some people even believe that Chinese companies have bribed the Zimbabwean government to accept the vaccines for their own financial interests, he said.

The suspicions about the Chinese vaccines have added yet another complication to the vaccination challenges in Africa. The continent, with a population of about 1.3 billion people, has administered only about 7.7 million vaccine doses so far – the lowest number per capita of any region in the world.

Story continues below advertisement

The biggest obstacle is simply a lack of supply. “Africa urgently needs more COVID-19 vaccine supplies as deliveries begin to slow down and initial batches are nearly exhausted in some countries,” the Africa branch of the World Health Organization said in a statement on Thursday.

“A critical proportion of the population targeted in the initial phase of the vaccination campaign may remain unvaccinated for months to come, due to global supply constraints,” it said.

Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional director for Africa, noted that some wealthy countries are already beginning to vaccinate young and healthy people, while many African countries are still struggling to cover their high-risk groups, including front-line health workers.

“A slowdown in vaccine supply could prolong the painful journey to end this pandemic for millions of people in Africa,” she said.

But supply is not the only problem. Another issue is the reluctance of some African governments to accept the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo both announced temporary suspensions of their use of AstraZeneca this month after a number of European governments questioned a possible link between the vaccine and rare blood clots.

Story continues below advertisement

South Africa, meanwhile, purchased 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca – but then refused to use it after a study found it ineffective in preventing mild and moderate illness from the new variant detected in South Africa. The government eventually sold the vaccines to other African countries, and it is now seeking to renegotiate its agreement with the COVAX supply program to get another vaccine instead of the AstraZeneca doses that it was due to receive.

The concerns about AstraZeneca are crucial because it is the main option provided by COVAX, the non-profit program that has become the major source of supply for most of the world’s poorest countries.

Aside from AstraZeneca and an extremely limited number of Pfizer doses, the only other vaccines available to most African countries are from Russia and China.

So far, 19 African countries have received deliveries of the two main Chinese vaccines. But as the Zimbabwe example illustrates, the Chinese vaccines might not solve the supply problems.

An online survey of the general public by Zimbabwe’s College of Public Health Physicians found that nearly half of respondents would refuse to take any COVID-19 vaccine or were uncertain about whether to take it.

The hesitancy was shown on March 18, when Zimbabwean Vice-President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga arrived at Wilkins Hospital to get his second dose of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine. Journalists took photos of him and dutifully stood in line for their own vaccines. But when the powerful politician left the scene, many journalists and other people quietly slipped away from the queue.

Story continues below advertisement

Charity Mushonga, a 27-year-old fruit and vegetable seller, was one of the few who remained. “I am just giving it a try,” she said.

“I realized that few people were willing to be vaccinated, and I said to myself, ‘Let me take the chance.’ ”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies