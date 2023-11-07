Open this photo in gallery: Team USA guard Diana Taurasi, fronrt right, reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game against Tennessee, on Nov. 5, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn.Wade Payne/The Associated Press

Diana Taurasi is settling into a new role with USA Basketball.

She is trying to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic roster for the 2024 Paris Games, which would be her sixth. But this one feels like her first.

Ignore that she turns 42 before the Paris Games even start next July. Or that the veteran guard is chasing a chance at Olympic history, seeking to become the first to win six straight gold medals in basketball.

“I’m in a different position where, you know, in the last couple of them I did it with my peers and now I’m doing it with B [Betnijah Laney] and you know, players that I’m not that familiar with,” Taurasi said Sunday night after a 95-59 exhibition win over No. 11 Tennessee.

This time around, there’s no Sue Bird as they made history at the 2021 Tokyo Games winning a fifth straight gold. That hit Taurasi on Tuesday morning when she woke up in Atlanta for the first day of a three-day training camp, reaching for her phone to text Bird to go get coffee.

“It was a stark realization that it’s just me here now,” Taurasi said. “I miss her dearly. We've obviously gone through this for a long time together. On the flip side, it’s been really fun to get to know some of these young guys I haven’t spent a lot of time with.”

Yes, Taurasi won gold with Brittney Griner in 2021 and 2016. Her WNBA teammate with the Phoenix Mercury is in the group for this training period.

Taurasi is building chemistry that simply existed previously. This group that caps this training stint Sunday with an exhibition at Duke that includes only Ariel Atkins (2021) and Angel McCoughtry (2012 and 2016) along with Griner as teammates Taurasi celebrated Olympic gold with before.

A’ja Wilson, who just led the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA title, currently has her left wrist in a cast. Breanna Stewart is awaiting the birth of her second child with her wife. Chelsea Gray is recovering from an injured foot that will keep her from a return to her college home at Duke.

That means getting to know a bunch of new teammates off the court.

“That always helps you when you’re in the game,” Taurasi said.

She understands how major a factor that can be when playing on big stages, having played her best when the stakes are at the highest. Taurasi is one of only 12 players ever to win a World Cup gold medal, Olympic gold, an NCAA championship (three) and WNBA championship (yes, three more).

Taurasi is just as feisty, sarcastic and relentless as ever. Once the ball tips, that’s when the six-foot Taurasi becomes the focused competitor that makes her so valuable.

Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said it’s “unbelievable” Taurasi is still playing as she enters her fifth year coaching her alma mater. Harper, 46, said she was doing the math and realized she’s not much older than Taurasi. Not that Harper could do now what Taurasi does still.

“She’s savvy, she gets it, she’s a great leader,” Harper said.