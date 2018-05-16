Docile no more, North Korea threatens to withdraw from summit with U.S.

The brief appearance of a co-operative North Korea has receded back to the shadows, replaced by the belligerence of a country threatening to back out of a summit with the U.S. as it seeks maximum advantage from a nuclear program it has shown no appetite to dismantle.

North Korea on Wednesday accused the U.S. of an “awfully sinister” ambition to bring about its collapse, Libya and Iraq. ,It said it will reconsider talks with President Donald Trump, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, “if the U.S. is trying to drive us into a corner to force our unilateral nuclear abandonment.”

It amounts to a reveal of the North Korean hand ahead of that summit, with Pyongyang making clear it will not give up its nuclear weapons without extracting major concessions of its own. The “precondition for denuclearization is to put an end to anti-DPRK hostile policy and nuclear threats and blackmail of the United States” — terminology that has in the past meant a withdrawal of U.S. nuclear defence protections for South Korea.

The message: “We won’t agree on unconditional surrender,” said Bong Young Sik, a research fellow with Yonsei University Institute for North Korean Studies.

“They’re just trying to clarify what they mean by denuclearization,” said Han Seung Joo, a former South Korean foreign minister. By leaving denuclearization “ambiguous they managed to entice not only South Korea, but the United States as well to think that they have made a great deal of concessions.”

Now, as the summit “date approaches, they want to make sure that Trump and his people don’t push it too hard.”

Few observers believe the North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un will relinquish his country’s first opportunity to meet with a sitting U.S. President. But the dramatic shift in its tone was a reminder that decades of negotiation have failed to eradicate North Korea’s nuclear program, and further underscored the difficulties the Trump White House is likely to encounter if it tries.

“Today’s announcement from North Korea threatening negotiations should remind us that there is no easy or quick path to success,” former U.S. secretary of defense William Perry wrote on Twitter.

North Korea agreed to “complete denuclearization” in the Panmunjom Declaration signed after an April summit between Mr. Kim and South Korea President Moon Jae-in. Tong Zhao, a Beijing-based non-proliferation expert at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy, likened that commitment to Barack Obama’s dream of a nuclear-free world, even if that might not be achieved in his lifetime.

“They never planned on giving up their nuclear weapons any time soon,” said Mr. Zhao.

Mr. Kim is now in the second phase of a two-phase process, he said. The first step was to acquire a basic nuclear deterrence. Now, he is using that nuclear capability as a backstop in his efforts to normalize foreign relations. His success in that regard, in showing North Korea to be a reasonable actor, has emboldened him.

China and Russia are no longer likely to co-operate with the U.S. if it pursues further economic sanctions or a military strike, Mr. Zhao said.

“So the U.S. has already lost its leverage, and that gives North Korea confidence that it can inject a sense of reality into the White House, making sure they understand that they can only accept a more realistic outcome. Forget about denuclearization.”

North Korea’s threats also came as a riposte to triumphal rhetoric from U.S. national security adviser John Bolton, who on Sunday told CNN that North Korea’s prospects are “unbelievably strong if they’ll commit to denuclearization.”

That means ridding North Korea of “all aspects of their nuclear program,” he said, in addition to ballistic missiles, along with chemical and biological weapons. It was such a lengthy list of demands that some observers have speculated Mr. Bolton, a noted North Korea hawk, was trying to provoke the failure of talks with Mr. Kim.

North Korea on Wednesday took direct aim at Mr. Bolton, saying “we do not hide our repugnance from him.”

Elsewhere, however, North Korea has continued to show signs of a new approach, dispatching envoys this week to learn about China’s economic model.

And threatening to abandon a deal is a time-honoured negotiating strategy. “They need to convey the impression of being able and willing to walk away,” said Christopher Green, an expert on North Korea with the Brussels-based International Crisis Group.

“What did Trump say? ’If the deal is bad, I’ll walk away?’ This is the same thing, done the North Korea way.” It’s “designed to enhance North Korean leverage in discussions, and ensure North Korea doesn’t come off as desperate for help,” Mr. Green said. But, he added, “I wouldn’t read too much into it. This isn’t enough to suggest the summit itself is in doubt.”

On Tuesday, North Korea also abruptly cancelled a scheduled meeting with South Korea, and state media complained that an continuing joint U.S.-South Korea military exercise called Max Thunder was a provocation.

On Wednesday, South Korea’s defence ministry said the exercises “will proceed as planned, and regarding that, there are no differences between the South and U.S.”

In China, meanwhile, scholars expressed sympathy for the North Korea side. “Even though North Korea has shown willingness and sincerity to co-operate, the U.S. attitude has not even slightly changed,” said Cai Jian, deputy director of the Center for Korean Studies at Fudan University.

“It’s almost impossible to really achieve something with North Korea if you don’t show them enough kindness.”

With reporting by Alexandra Li

