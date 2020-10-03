 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
World

Doctor says Trump ‘very well’; former NJ governor Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

The Associated Press
Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Oct. 3, 2020.

Susan Walsh/The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley said Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as he updates the nation on the president’s condition from the hospital Saturday morning. Trump was admitted Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

While Conley said the president is not currently on oxygen, he refused to say whether the president had ever been on oxygen, despite repeated questioning. He said that Trump’s symptoms, including a cough and nasal congestion “are now resolving and improving.”

“He’s in exceptionally good spirits,” said another doctor, Sean Dooley.

Meanwhile, Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has tested positive for coronavirus and will be receiving medical attention, Christie wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

“I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” Christie wrote.

With a report from Reuters

