Dominic Barton named Canada’s new ambassador to China

Canada has selected Dominic Barton as its next ambassador to Beijing, ending a months-long gap without a top diplomat amid a damaging dispute between the two countries.

Mr. Barton 56, has been a prominent Canadian in international economic affairs, with a long career at consultancy McKinsey & Company, where he served as global managing partner for nine years, ending in 2018. He was most recently listed as global managing partner emeritus at McKinsey, although his biography was no longer available on the company’s website Wednesday.

Mr. Barton also chaired the Advisory Council on Economic Growth for Canadian finance minister Bill Morneau.

His nomination as ambassador to Beijing was confirmed by three people with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. A formal announcement is expected Wednesday afternoon.

The Canadian government has already filed paperwork for Mr. Barton with authorities in Beijing, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, who also was not authorized to speak publicly.

“For the Canadian government to have somebody of Dominic Barton’s stature as ambassador would be seen as a very great success, a real coup,” said John Manley, the former deputy prime minister who also previously served as the president of the Business Council of Canada.

“Dominic is one of those few international business leaders who was able to meet at the very highest level with Chinese leadership when he visited China as the head of McKinsey. He’s very well-known in China,” he said.

Goldy Hyder, the current chief of the business council, said the nomination of an ambassador provides a new opening for dialogue between the two countries, which have been locked in a deepening dispute since the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei executive Meng Wangzhou, and the subsequent arrest in China of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

”If this is a crack and there’s an opportunity here, we need to put the focus on the two Michaels and what do we need to do about restoring the normalcy of the trade relationship,” Mr. Hyder said.

China is also expected to nominate its own new ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, who served until recently as director-general of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing.

Having two ambassadors in place will be a step toward beginning “constructive dialogue and starting to work on some of the issues that have emerged over the last nine months,” Mr. Hyder said.

“The right answer is that at some point we needed to turn the corner on this. Both sides had hardened their positions. Both now realize they need each other.”

Former ambassador John McCallum, a longtime Liberal MP and cabinet minister was fired earlier this year after he told Chinese media that Ms. Meng had a strong case to fight the U.S. extradition request, was laudatory about Mr. Barton.

“Obviously Dominic Barton is a very able person but I really don’t want to comment,” Mr. McCallum said.

Mr. McCallum said he has not talked to Mr. Barton about the job and said he wants to keep a low profile with an election about to be called within the next week.

Accepting a position as Canadian ambassador to China “will definitely be a personal and financial sacrifice for [Mr. Barton],” Mr. Manley said.

