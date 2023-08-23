Open this photo in gallery: Former U.S. president Donald Trump appears in a Washington courtroom on Aug. 3 with attorneys Todd Blanche, left, and John Lauro as he faces charges of plotting to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.Jane Rosenberg/Reuters/Reuters

Between now and next November, former U.S. president Donald Trump has two busy schedules to keep. On one side of the appointment book are the court dates where federal and state prosecutors want to convict him for election interference, absconding with classified documents and other crimes. On the other are the Republican debates and primaries, whose outcome will decide whether Mr. Trump can challenge Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

Here’s an overview of the dates to watch. White boxes denote court-related events, blue boxes are political events.