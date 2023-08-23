Between now and next November, former U.S. president Donald Trump has two busy schedules to keep. On one side of the appointment book are the court dates where federal and state prosecutors want to convict him for election interference, absconding with classified documents and other crimes. On the other are the Republican debates and primaries, whose outcome will decide whether Mr. Trump can challenge Joe Biden in the 2024 election.
Here’s an overview of the dates to watch. White boxes denote court-related events, blue boxes are political events.
March 30, 2023
Mr. Trump is indicted on charges in New York of falsifying business records in connection with a hush-money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.
April 4
Mr. Trump is arraigned and pleads not guilty to the New York charges.
June 8
Mr. Trump is indicted on charges in Florida that he unlawfully kept classified national security documents and lied to officials who sought to recover them.
June 13
Mr. Trump is arraigned and pleads not guilty to the Florida charges.
Aug. 1
Mr. Trump is indicted on charges in Washington, alleging he orchestrated a plot to overturn his 2020 election loss and incited a mob of supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol.
Aug. 3
Mr. Trump is arraigned and pleads not guilty to the Washington charges.
Aug. 14
Mr. Trump and 18 other defendants are indicted in Georgia on a total of 41 felony counts, including racketeering, in allegedly attempting to overturn 2020 election results.
Aug. 23
First Republican presidential candidate debate takes place in Milwaukee, Wis.
Aug. 25
Defendants in the Georgia case have until noon to surrender to authorities.
Aug. 28
The next hearing in the Washington case is scheduled, during which a trial date may be set.
Sept. 27
Second Republican presidential candidate debate takes place in Simi Valley, Calif.
Jan. 2, 2024
Prosecutors in the Washington case have requested that the trial start on this date.
Jan. 15
Iowa Republican caucuses are scheduled.
Feb. 6
Nevada Republican primary is scheduled.
Feb. 27
Michigan Republican primary is scheduled.
March 4
Proposed date for the trial on the Georgia charges to start.
March 5
Super Tuesday Republican primaries are scheduled.
March 25
Trial is scheduled to begin in the New York hush-money case.
May 20
Trial is scheduled to begin in the Florida documents case.
July 15-18
Republican National Convention is scheduled.
Nov. 5
Election day.