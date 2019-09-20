Donald Trump ‘surprised’ by Justin Trudeau’s history of blackface

U.S. President Donald Trump says he was “surprised” to learn that Justin Trudeau wore blackface and brownface, particularly given the number of times the Prime Minister had done it.

In his first public comments on the matter, Mr. Trump weighed in Friday morning while fielding questions from reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“I’m surprised. And I was more surprised when I saw the number of times,” the President said. “I’ve always had a good relationship with Justin. I just don’t know what to tell you. I was surprised by it.”

Mr. Trudeau has admitted wearing racist facepaint on at least three occasions. The revelations surfaced Wednesday, when Time Magazine published a photograph of a 29-year-old Mr. Trudeau in brownface and dressed as Aladdin at a fundraiser for a Vancouver private school where he then taught. He also wore blackface while preforming Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) in high school, and in a separate undated video aired by Global News.

Mr. Trump told reporters he had hoped they would not ask him to comment. The President himself has a history of racism and bigotry, including regularly portraying Latino asylum seekers as violent criminals; saying there were “very fine people” among a mob of white supremacists at a Charlottesville, Va. riot that left an anti-racism protester dead; and telling four Congresswomen of colour to “go back” to other countries. He has not apologized for these incidents.

Mr. Trudeau has been careful not to anger the mercurial President but has occasionally obliquely criticized his policies and rhetoric.

After Mr. Trump’s tweet about the congresswomen, Mr. Trudeau told reporters: “That is not how we do things in Canada. A Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian.” And when Mr. Trump first tried to ban people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S., Mr. Trudeau tweeted that Canada would welcome refugees “regardless of faith.”

There was some friction between the leaders last year, when Mr. Trump called Mr. Trudeau “weak and dishonest” for criticizing his steel and aluminium tariffs, but the disputes focused solely on trade. Since signing a renegotiated NAFTA last fall, Mr. Trump has taken to regularly praising Mr. Trudeau.

The Liberal Leader was also subject to mockery on American late-night television Thursday, with the jokes largely premised on the clash between Mr. Trudeau’s actions and the American perception of Canada as a more progressive and inclusive place than the U.S.

“I just want to say: It’s not us this time,” Late Show host Stephen Colbert said. “Suck it, Canada!”

Late Night’s Seth Meyers quipped that Canadian backpackers in Europe “are going to start telling people they’re American.”

Reverend Al Sharpton, the veteran civil rights leader, said Mr. Trudeau’s apologies were “disingenuous” because he did not proactively disclose his actions but rather waited until they were uncovered by the media.

“If he wanted forgiveness, he should have said that when he was running the first time. He knew then he had done it,” Rev. Sharpton told TMZ on Capitol Hill Thursday, where he was testifying at a legislative committee about gun violence. “What Trudeau has done has been disingenuous.”

