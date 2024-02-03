Open this photo in gallery: Police officers detain a person during a gathering of the "Way Home" group's members, who demand the return of their mobilized relatives involved in the Russian armed forces' military campaign in Ukraine, in central Moscow, Russia, Feb. 3, 2024.STRINGER/Reuters

Dozens of people were detained by police in central Moscow on Saturday at a rally protesting against Russia’s mobilization of men to fight in Ukraine, a human rights group said.

At least 27 people were detained as a group representing the wives of mobilized soldiers gathered at the Kremlin wall to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier monument, said OVD-Info, which reports on freedom of assembly in Russia.

Most of the detained were journalists, it added, saying later that some of the people were let go.

A number of people were also detained at other locations in central Moscow, OVD-Info said.

A growing movement of Russian women is demanding the return from the front of their husbands, sons and brothers who were mobilized after a decree by President Vladimir Putin in September last year.

The Moscow prosecutor’s office said that the rally hadn’t been co-ordinated with the authorities, issuing a warning about calling and participating in unauthorized mass events.