Dozens killed in bomb blast near Kabul school

Open this photo in gallery An injured woman is transported to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 8, 2021. MOHAMMAD ISMAIL/Reuters

A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 25 people, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said ambulances were rushing to the scene of the blast near Syed Al-Shahda school, in the Shiite majority neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.

Angry crowds attacked the ambulances and even beat health workers, said Health Ministry spokesman Ghulam Dastigar Nazari. He implored residents to co-operate and allow ambulances free access to the site.

Both Arian and Nazari said that at least 50 people were also wounded, and that the casualty toll could rise.