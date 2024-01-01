Open this photo in gallery: The remains of several cars that were set on fire on New Year's Eve night sit on a street in Veen in Brabant, Netherlands , on Jan. 1, 2024.BART MEESTERS/Getty Images

Dutch police on Monday said more than 200 people had been arrested on New Year’s Eve during riots throughout the country, in which dozens of police officers were injured.

Police in several cities were attacked with fireworks and stones, in what a spokesman told broadcaster NOS was a night of serious incidents and “unacceptable” violence.

Police in Rotterdam said more than 100 cars and other vehicles had been set on fire there, while in Amsterdam, The Hague and other cities riot squads were needed to disperse violent crowds.

Riot squads were also used throughout the country to assist fire brigades who were attacked with fireworks while they tried to put out numerous fires.

In the city of Haarlem, a 19-year old man died of injuries he sustained in an incident with fireworks shortly before midnight on Sunday, police said.