Latest earthquake updates
- An estimated 1,300 people are dead in Turkey and northern Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday, with hundreds more potentially trapped under rubble. The death toll is expected to rise as search-and-rescue efforts continue.
- The quake zone includes some of the last rebel-held towns in Syria, whose civil war enters its 13th year next month. The destruction and cold weather will bring even more misery to displaced people in the conflict zone.
- World leaders offered Turkey emergency supplies, rescue teams and their condolences. “Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and those still searching for their loved ones,” Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly tweeted from an official visit to India.
Devastation so far in Turkey and Syria
Turkey and Syria lie on several fault lines, and the North and East Anatolian faults have caused some devastating quakes in the past. On Monday, a 7.8-magnitude quake struck just before dawn, when many were still sleeping; it was followed hours later by a 7.5-magnitude quake about 100 kilometres from the first. Thousands of buildings were reported collapsed as rescuers raced to dig survivors from the rubble. Major cities affected include Aleppo and Hama in Syria, and Diyarbakir, Gaziantep and Iskenderun in Turkey.
“Because the debris removal efforts are continuing in many buildings in the earthquake zone, we do not know how high the number of dead and injured will rise,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. “Hopefully, we will leave these disastrous days behind us in unity and solidarity as a country and a nation.”
GEORGIA
Istanbul
Black Sea
ARMENIA
Ankara
TURKEY
Epicentre
IRAN
Diyarbakir
Osmaniye
Adana
Gaziantep
Aleppo
Mosul
CYPRUS
Latakia
IRAQ
INTENSITY
SYRIA
Moderate
LEBANON
Strong
Beirut
Damascus
Very strong
Severe
ISRAEL
JORDAN
Mediterranean Sea
0
100
EGYPT
KM
graphic news, Sources: U.S. Geological Survey; Reuters
GEORGIA
Istanbul
Black Sea
ARMENIA
Ankara
TURKEY
Epicentre
IRAN
Diyarbakir
Osmaniye
Adana
Gaziantep
Aleppo
Mosul
CYPRUS
Latakia
IRAQ
INTENSITY
SYRIA
Moderate
LEBANON
Strong
Beirut
Damascus
Very strong
Severe
ISRAEL
JORDAN
Mediterranean Sea
0
100
EGYPT
KM
graphic news, Sources: U.S. Geological Survey; Reuters
GEORGIA
Black Sea
Istanbul
ARMENIA
Ankara
TURKEY
Epicentre
IRAN
Diyarbakir
Osmaniye
Adana
Gaziantep
Aleppo
Mosul
CYPRUS
Latakia
IRAQ
INTENSITY
SYRIA
Moderate
LEBANON
Strong
Beirut
Very strong
Damascus
Severe
ISRAEL
JORDAN
Mediterranean Sea
0
100
EGYPT
KM
graphic news, Sources: U.S. Geological Survey; Reuters
What happens when an earthquake hits a war zone?
In Idlib, the last stronghold of rebel forces in Syria’s civil war, the earthquake could not have come in worse circumstances. Buildings there were already weakened by years of bombardment by Russian-backed forces loyal to the al-Assad regime. Refugees from government-held areas of Syria lived in makeshift camps where conditions had been grim after severe winter storms. Now, many more people are without shelter in rainy, cold weather. “There is a huge amount of suffering, and this will increase it,” Abdel Hakim al-Masri, economy minister with the Turkish-backed Syrian Interim Government, told The Associated Press.
How the world is helping Turkey and Syria
Dozens of governments have offered Turkey help with search-and-rescue operations and supplies such as water-treatment units, tents and medicine. Here are some of the pledges so far.
- World Health Organization: The United Nations agency’s chief said its network of emergency medical teams has been activated to provide essential health care.
- European Union: The EU’s 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre had been in contact with the Turkish authorities and had activated its emergency Copernicus satellite mapping service to help first responders, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said. The leaders of Italy and Poland have also offered their own rescue teams, while Germany said its civil protection agency was co-ordinating deliveries of emergency generators, tents and blankets.
- Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was ready to send support. “We are in this moment close to the friendly Turkish people, ready to provide the necessary assistance,” he said.
- Russia: Two IL-76 aircraft with 100 rescuers were ready to fly out to Turkey if required, the Russian emergencies ministry said. President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to the presidents of Turkey and Syria, where Russian troops have been supporting the Syrian military.
- India: The Modi government said two teams from India’s National Disaster Response Force, comprising 100 personnel, were ready to be flown to the disaster area for search and rescue operations.
How you can help
As charities and diaspora groups collect funds for the earthquake victims, Canadians who wish to support them should first do their research. Make sure the organization is credible and has a solid track record in the work it advertises; resources such as Charity Intelligence Canada can help with this. You can also check the Canada Revenue Agency to see whether its registration is up to date. Be aware that relief groups based abroad may not be able to issue you tax receipts for donations.
- White Helmets: Since 2018, this volunteer rescue group has helped Syrians through search-and-rescue operations, evacuations and medical care.
- Molham: A non-profit relief group founded by Syrian university students in 2012.
- Union of Medical Relief and Care Organizations: A French-based coalition of humanitarian groups that supports Syrian victims of war.
- UNHCR: The United Nations refugee agency supports those fleeing the Syrian conflict with emergency supplies and medicine
Associated Press and Reuters, with a report from Evan Annett
Compiled by Globe staff