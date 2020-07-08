‘Eat out to help out’: British government announces program to help hospitality sector

Open this photo in gallery A waiter works at a recently reopened restaurant in central London, on July 6, 2020. TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many governments to search for novel ideas to cope with the economic fallout. And nowhere is that more evident than in Britain, where the government is about start splitting the tab for meals in pubs, cafes and restaurants.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, announced on Wednesday that throughout the month of August, eateries across Britain can offer a 50-per-cent discount on all meals and non-alcoholic drinks from Monday to Wednesday. The government will pay the remainder of the bill, up to a maximum of £10, or $17, a person. There’s no limit on the number of meals covered by the discount and the treasury will reimburse restaurants every week.

The program, called “eat out to help out”, is expected to cost the government around £500-million, and was among a series of measures Mr. Sunak unveiled to help kick-start the country’s ailing economy. The package also included grants to encourage businesses to rehire workers, increased support for youth employment and a temporary cut in sales taxes on home purchases, hotel accommodation, cinema tickets and restaurant meals.

Story continues below advertisement

The measures will cost up to £30-billion in total and they are in addition to the £300-billion the government has already committed to backstop workers and businesses since the pandemic struck in March. Mr. Sunak indicated more action will be taken this fall.

The ramped up spending reflects the government’s increasing concern about the impact of the pandemic, which has hit Britain harder than many other European countries. More than 44,400 people in the United Kingdom have died from the virus, one of the highest death tolls in the world, and the outbreak is far from over. The rate of infection has flared up in some regions, notably the city of Leicester where the government has been forced to delay the easing of lockdown restrictions for two weeks.

The U.K. economy has shrunk by 25 per cent in the last two months and Britain is on course for its worst recession in 300 years. A cross-section of companies announced nearly 30,000 job cuts in the last two weeks and many more layoffs are expected as the government winds down its job-retention scheme. That program has been covering nearly all of the wages of 11 million people who have been laid off during the pandemic; it is slated to end in October, raising fears that many workers won’t have a job to return to. A survey by Make UK, which represents British manufacturers, found that 46 per cent of its members expect to reduce employment over the next six months.

“People are anxious about losing their job,” Mr. Sunak told the House of Commons on Wednesday. “I know that when furlough ends it will be a difficult moment. … But leaving the furlough scheme open forever gives people false hope that it will always be possible to return to the jobs they had before.”

Mr. Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been eager to move away from managing the virus and toward reviving the economy, despite concerns that a second wave of infections could be looming. Most lockdown restrictions imposed in March have been relaxed and last Saturday pubs, restaurants and hotels were allowed to reopen across much of England.

Wednesday’s announcement was aimed largely at young people who make up the bulk of workers in the hospitality sector, which has been crippled by the outbreak. While business groups welcomed the government’s actions, some thought Mr. Sunak had not gone far enough. “With nearly 70 per cent of firms running low on cash, and three in four reporting lack of demand, more immediate direct support for firms, from grants to further business rates relief, is still urgently needed,” said Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry.

Many economists warned that the government’s actions may not be sufficient to address the worsening recession. The youth employment and rehiring initiative “are two of the big-ticket measures, but it still seems like tinkering around the edges when set against a 25-per-cent contraction in [gross domestic product],” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at London-based IG. “For an economy so reliant on consumer spending, [the sales tax cuts and dining discount] are just trifles, of little use if consumers remain worried about the longer-term outlook for jobs and spending.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.