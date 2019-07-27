 Skip to main content

World Egan Bernal set to become first Colombian to win Tour de France

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Egan Bernal set to become first Colombian to win Tour de France

Julien Pretot
Val Thorens
Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Colombia's Egan Bernal celebrates his overall leader's yellow jersey on the podium of the twentieth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Albertville and Val Thorens, in Val Thorens, on July 27, 2019.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Egan Bernal was poised to become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France when he retained the overall lead after Saturday’s 20th stage, a 59-km ride from Albertville.

The Team Ineos rider, 22, finished the stage won by 2014 champion Vicenzo Nibali of Italy in fourth place.

His team mate and defending champion Geraint Thomas is second overall ahead of Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk after France’s Julian Alaphilippe cracked in the final ascent to the ski resort of Val Thorens.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday’s final stage from Rambouillet to Paris is a largely processional ride with only the final sprint being contested.

Bernal, who claimed the yellow jersey when he was the first at top of the Col de l’Iseran in Saturday’s truncated 19th stage, was never bothered in a stage that had been shortened due to landslides on the initial course.

Three Colombians will feature in the top 10 as former podium finishers Rigoberto Uran and Nairo Quintana lie seventh and eighth overall, respectively.

Alaphilippe cracked with 14 km to go in the final 33-km climb ending 2,365 metres above sea level and slipped from second to fifth overall.

Bernal is 1:11 ahead of Thomas, who was always bested by the Colombian in the mountains and never looked in a position to threaten him on his favourite terrain.

Kruijswijk is 1:31 off the pace.

The Dutchman’s Lotto Jumbo-Visma team set a high pace at the foot of the climb to Val Thorens and Laurens De Plus stepped up a gear to trim the peloton as the breakaway riders’ advantage melted.

Story continues below advertisement

Sensing the main pack breathing down the neck of the breakaway, Nibali, looking to salvage a poor campaign with a stage win, went solo with 12.5 km left.

He never looked back and held off world champion Alejandro Valverde, who took second place 10 seconds behind with his Movistar team mate and fellow Spaniard Mikel Landa finishing third.

Bernal crossed the line 17 seconds off the pace to Thomas’s accolade.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter