Arrest warrants issued after alleged looting of South African bank by politically connected insiders

Prosecutors are calling it the biggest bank robbery in South African history: the brazen looting of a provincial bank by insiders who allegedly exploited their corrupt connections to two of the country’s biggest political parties.

Prosecutors disclosed Wednesday that they have issued arrest warrants for eight former executives and others affiliated with VBS Mutual Bank, which collapsed in 2018 after an alleged conspiracy by dozens of insiders to steal almost $200-million in assets.

The warrants are the first in what could be a long-promised wave of arrests for politically linked crime and corruption in South Africa dating back to the era of former president Jacob Zuma, who resigned in 2018 after mounting criticism of his close connections to the Gupta business family.

The Gupta brothers have so far escaped prosecution by fleeing to Dubai in 2018, but South African officials have reportedly been seeking their extradition.

The eight former VBS bank executives and other officials are facing a range of criminal charges, including fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering. More arrests are expected, according to local media reports.

The arrest warrants were disclosed after a series of police raids on 10 sites across the country Wednesday.

VBS was just an obscure local bank until 2016, when it gained notoriety for lending about $600,000 to Mr. Zuma to help him reimburse the government for illegal, state-funded upgrades to his palatial village compound in KwaZulu-Natal province. An anti-corruption watchdog had ordered the reimbursement.

By 2017, according to an investigation by a law firm appointed by South Africa’s central bank, VBS had already launched its looting scheme, by gathering deposits from impoverished rural dwellers and small municipalities controlled by the ruling African National Congress, primarily in the province of Limpopo.

The money was then redistributed to dozens of insiders, including bank executives and a large number of municipal officials who allegedly received bribes for their role in the scheme. By then, the bank was insolvent, but it inflated its financial statements to conceal the theft.

Two senior ANC officials in Limpopo were suspended by the party after the law firm’s investigation was published. South African investigative journalists have also reported that some of the VBS money was funneled to members of South Africa’s third-biggest political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), whose leaders are influential in Limpopo province.

Godfrey Lebeya, head of the anti-corruption police unit known as the Hawks, refused to say whether politicians will be arrested. “All that we can say is that no stone shall be left unturned,” he told a press conference on Wednesday.

He said the police had gathered more than 1,000 statements in their lengthy probe of the case.

Four of the eight suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday. Most of the suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday, although one was in self-quarantine because of contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and could not be formally arrested yet.

The eight suspects include four former VBS executives, three former VBS board members, and a KPMG auditor who signed off on the bank’s financial reports. One of the former directors is a lieutenant-general in the police. If convicted, they could face 15 years imprisonment or more.

The head of the National Prosecuting Authority, Shamila Batohi, praised the investigation into the bank scandal. “We owe it to the people of Limpopo who lost their hard-earned savings,” she told the press conference. “It is our duty to the direct victims of corruption.”

She acknowledged that South Africans have been impatiently waiting for arrests in corruption cases. “I feel and share the impatience of the public. The wheels of justice are turning and justice will prevail.”

The opposition Democratic Alliance party said it welcomed the arrests, but warned that most of the stolen money is unlikely to be recovered.

“While several mayors and municipal officials did resign in the wake of VBS-related investigations, many seem to have escaped serious consequences, even as they left municipalities in financial distress,” the DA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The EFF, the second-biggest opposition party, said it welcomed the arrests. It denied that its leaders had been involved in any wrongdoing, and it complained of a “media campaign” against it.