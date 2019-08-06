Shootings in El Paso and Dayton: A guide to the attacks, suspects and gun-control debate

Open this photo in gallery Candles, flowers and signs are left outside the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas., and Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 5. Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP

The latest

The death toll has risen to 31 after two back-to-back mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, which have reignited debate in the United States about gun control and white nationalism.

President Donald Trump, who is reputedly visiting El Paso on Wednesday, denounced the shootings, urged Americans to “condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy” and proposed tighter monitoring of the internet, mental-health reform and wider use of the death penalty in response to the killings. But Democrats and gun-control advocates alleged those measures were a distraction from the real root causes of armed violence: easy access to firearms and the anti-immigrant rhetoric that Mr. Trump has stoked in the past.

Mexico’s foreign secretary says the Mexican government considers the El Paso shooting to be an act of terrorism against Mexican citizens on U.S. soil. Authorities are investigating the attack as a possible hate crime aimed at immigrants in the town on the U.S.-Mexican border.





How the shootings unfolded

El Paso

Open this photo in gallery CCTV footage obtained by KTSM 9 news channel shows a gunman entering the Cielo Vista Walmart store in El Paso on Aug. 3. Courtesy of KTSM 9/AFP/Getty Images

At the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, a city on the U.S.-Mexico border, as many as 3,000 shoppers came to Walmart on Saturday morning to bargain-hunt for back-to-school supplies. Then, just after 10:30 a.m. (MT), police began getting reports of an active shooter. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said police responded to the shooting within six minutes. Police said the gunman opened fire with a rifle, then surrendered to officers who confronted him outside the store.

Dayton

Open this photo in gallery A picture released by Dayton police shows the weapon and extended magazine used in a mass shooting early on Aug. 4. Dayton Police Department/Reuters

Hours after the El Paso shooting, just after 1 a.m. (ET), a white gunman wearing a mask and body armour opened fire in the bustling Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, armed with an AR-15-style rifle. In a shooting spree that lasted about 30 seconds, nine people were killed, including the gunman’s own sister. More than 30 were injured and at least 14 had gunshot wounds; others were hurt as people fled, city officials said. Police officers stationed nearby fatally shot the gunman soon after the first shots were fired. Surveillance video showed officers shot him at the doorstep of a bar where some people had taken cover. Had he gotten inside, the result would have been “catastrophic,” Police Chief Richard Biehl said.





The suspects

El Paso

Open this photo in gallery El Paso shooting suspect Patrick Crusius. El Paso Police Department/Reuters

Patrick Crusius, 21, a white nationalist, is charged with capital murder and police are investigating the Walmart attack as an act of domestic terrorism. Moments before the attack, a post claiming to be from the gunman appeared on the forum website 8chan, which has been linked to other acts of extremist violence in the past. In the post, he expressed sympathy for the attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, this past spring, and echoed that gunman’s rhetoric of white “replacement,” a far-right theory that white people are being replaced by non-white migrants. “This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” the post read.

Mr. Crusius lived with his grandparents in the affluent Dallas suburb of Allen, though the grandparents, Larry and Cynthia Brown, said in a statement read by a family friend that he moved out six weeks before the shooting. He drove more than 10 hours and about 965 kilometres to get from the Dallas area to El Paso, police say.

Dayton

Open this photo in gallery Dayton shooting suspect Connor Betts. Dayton Police Department/Reuters

Connor Betts, 24, had been on police’s radar before, in 2012, when he was suspended for compiling a “hit list” and “rape list” that he shared at his high school in the Dayton suburb of Bellbrook. The hit list sparked a police investigation and, according to a Dayton Daily News story at the time, roughly a third of 900 Bellbrook High School students skipped class one day out of fear of a planned attack. Mr. Betts, who was 17 in 2012, was not named publicly by authorities as the author of the hit list, but it was common knowledge within the school he was the one who got in trouble over the incident, according to former classmates who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.





The victims

El Paso

Open this photo in gallery On Aug. 5, crosses at a makeshift memorial bear the names of people killed at the Cielo Vista Walmart. Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times/AP

Police in El Paso have identified the 22 people killed at the Walmart, but there are some discrepancies between that list and one the Mexican government released, including different nationalities and spelling of the victims’ names. El Paso police spokesman Sergeant Enrique Carrillo said the discrepancies could be due to the difference between U.S. identifications, such as driver’s licenses, and Mexican official names. Mexico’s foreign secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, has said that eight of the 22 were Mexican citizens.

Dayton

Open this photo in gallery A sign with victims' names sits outside a record store in Dayton's Oregon District on Aug. 5. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The youngest of the dead was Mr. Betts’s 22-year-old sister, Megan, though police said it was still unknown whether he had targeted her: “It seems to just defy believability he would shoot his own sister, but it’s also hard to believe that he didn’t recognize it was his sister, so we just don’t know,” said Chief Biehl. Six of the nine people killed in Dayton were black, but police said the speed of the rampage made any discrimination in the shooting seem unlikely.





The gun-control debate

Mass shootings have a long and bloody history in the United States, where permissive laws for the purchase and ownership of weapons – and a multibillion-dollar gun industry lobbying to protect those laws – have left Americans with more firearms per capita than any other country. Political momentum for gun control increased after the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, but the various attempts to pass new legislation failed in Congress, and after Mr. Trump was elected, he rolled back some of the Obama-era gun-control reforms.

Mr. Trump has sometimes called for new gun-control measures – such as in 2018 after meeting with survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. – but later reneged. After the Texas and Ohio shootings, Mr. Trump called for bipartisan solutions to gun violence, but offered few details and did not propose specific ways to improve background checks or limit firearms access. In remarks at his New Jersey golf club on Monday, he also blamed mental illness and violent video games for gun violence, citing no evidence that those things are linked (which researchers widely agree they are not).

Watch: In a speech, President Donald Trump denounces the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio as crimes 'against all humanity.' The Associated Press

In response to the shootings, contenders for the Democrats’ presidential nomination have denounced Mr. Trump’s inaction on gun control, and offered various proposals to limit access to military-style weapons:

Bernie Sanders: At a town hall in Las Vegas on Sunday, the Vermont senator called for universal background checks for firearm purchases and more restrictions on assault weapons. He also called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to recall legislators for "a special session to address gun violence in America and let us finally have the courage to take on the NRA,” referring to the National Rifle Association, a gun-industry lobby group.

At a town hall in Las Vegas on Sunday, the Vermont senator called for universal background checks for firearm purchases and more restrictions on assault weapons. He also called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to recall legislators for "a special session to address gun violence in America and let us finally have the courage to take on the NRA,” referring to the National Rifle Association, a gun-industry lobby group. Elizabeth Warren: Singling out gun manufacturers, Ms. Warren tweeted that “we need to tackle corruption in Washington head-on” by limiting the role of gun-industry lobbyists in Washington and groups such as the NRA.

Singling out gun manufacturers, Ms. Warren tweeted that “we need to tackle corruption in Washington head-on” by limiting the role of gun-industry lobbyists in Washington and groups such as the NRA. Joe Biden: The former vice-president said in an interview with CNN that he’d push for a federal buyback program to encourage Americans to give up their military-style weapons and ammunition. That’s in addition to his plan for renewing a lapsed federal ban on new manufacturing and sales of such firearms — a prohibition he helped win in 1994 as a senator from Delaware, only to watch it expire a decade later.





El Paso in focus

Open this photo in gallery Flowers and a Virgin Mary painting adorn a makeshift memorial in El Paso. Andres Leighton/The Associated Press

The scenes of violence in El Paso – one of the Texas cities home to migrant detention centres where asylum seekers have described cramped, filthy conditions and limited access to food and water – have renewed questions about U.S. political polarizations about immigration policy generally, and the Trump administration’s treatment of Mexico specifically.

El Paso County is more than 80 per cent Latino, according to the latest census data. El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, together with the neighboring city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, form a metropolitan border area of some 2.5 million residents constituting the largest bilingual, bi-national population in North America. The border city has become a focal point of the immigration debate. Mr. Trump visited in February to argue that walling off the southern border would make the U.S. safer, while city residents and Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke led thousands on a protest march past the barrier of barbed wire-topped fencing and towering metal slats.

Mr. O’Rourke, a former congressman from El Paso, had fiery words after the shooting for Mr. Trump, who he said was a white nationalist whose anti-immigrant rhetoric stoked a climate of racism. “We have a president right now who trafficks in this hatred. Who incites this violence,” Mr. O’Rourke said. “Who calls Mexican immigrants rapists and murderers. Who calls asylum seekers animals and an infestation.” He also urged the President not to come to El Paso.

This president, who helped create the hatred that made Saturday's tragedy possible, should not come to El Paso. We do not need more division. We need to heal. He has no place here. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 5, 2019





Extremism in focus

Open this photo in gallery Fredrick Brennan, creator of website 8chan, speaks during an interview in Manila on Aug. 6, 2019. Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. politicians of all partisan stripes denounced white nationalism after the El Paso attacks, but software developer Fredrick Brennan had a more specific idea about how to stop extremism: Shut down the website that he created, 8chan. In 2013, Mr. Brennan created 8chan as a less restrictive version of the message board 8chan. Over the past four years, that freedom has made it a breeding ground for the far right: At least three mass shootings in 2019 – including the mosque killings in Christchurch, and a synagogue shooting in Poway, Calif. – have been announced in advance on the site, often accompanied by racist writings that seem engineered to go viral on the internet.

“It’s not doing the world any good," Mr. Brennan, who no longer runs 8chan and has distanced himself from its current owners, told The Associated Press in an interview. "It’s a complete negative to everybody except the users that are there. And you know what? It’s a negative to them, too. They just don’t realize it.”





More reading

Jared Yates Sexton: America’s undiagnosed sickness continues: White supremacy has been here for two centuries

André Picard: Stop using mental illness to explain away violence. It’s not that simple

