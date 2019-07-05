 Skip to main content

World El Salvador court absolves two ex-presidents in graft case

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

El Salvador court absolves two ex-presidents in graft case

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador
The Associated Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Tony Saca, left and Francisco Flores, right, at the International Fairgrounds in San Salvador, El Salvador on June 1, 2004.

The Canadian Press

A court in El Salvador has absolved two former presidents and three other defendants of criminal responsibility in the alleged diversion of $10 million donated by Taiwan to help victims of 2001 earthquakes.

Tony Saca and Francisco Flores had been accused of money laundering along with three leaders of the conservative Arena party.

The court dismissed the criminal case Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Saca is already serving a 10-year sentence for the diversion of more than $300 million in government funds to favour his businesses and third parties. In the coming months he is expected to plead guilty to bribing a judicial employee to leak information in a civil trial against him.

Flores died in January 2016 under house arrest while awaiting trial on charges including illicit enrichment and misuse of public funds.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter