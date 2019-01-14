 Skip to main content

Elderly Canadian woman killed, husband critically injured in head-on collision in Nevada

WELLS, Nev.
The Associated Press
An 81-year-old Canadian woman was killed and her husband critically injured in a head-on crash in dense fog over the weekend that shut down part of U.S. Highway 93 in northeast Nevada for several hours.

The Nevada Highway Patrol identified the victim Monday as Maryann Vandenbossche of Osoyoos, British Columbia.

She was a passenger in a Toyota Rav 4 that 82-year-old Oscar Vandenbossche was driving southbound Saturday morning on US 93.

The patrol says he attempted to pass a slower vehicle at about 8:30 a.m. and collided head-on with a northbound Dodge truck pulling three horses in a trailer 15 miles (24 kilometres) north of Wells. He was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital where he was reported Monday in critical condition.

The 27-year-old truck driver from Pendleton, Oregon, Chad Jones, suffered minor injuries. The horses weren’t injured.

